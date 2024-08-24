HBCU Legends

HBCU Football Preview: Power Coaches, FAMU vs. Norfolk St. Showdown, Hornets' Bus Fiasco

Who are the most influential head football coaches in HBCU?; previewing FAMU vs. Norfolk State at the 2024 MEAC/SWAC Challenge, and more.

Kyle T. Mosley

HBCU Football Preview: Power Coaches, FAMU vs. Norfolk St. Showdown, DSU Bus Fiasco
HBCU Football Preview: Power Coaches, FAMU vs. Norfolk St. Showdown, DSU Bus Fiasco / Credit: HBCU Legends
In this story:

HOUSTON — Welcome to another engaging episode of HBCU Legends, where we celebrate the rich heritage and dynamic future of HBCU sports! Your hosts Kyle T. Mosley and Coach Daryl Steward are back to tackle an array of pressing topics and exciting updates in the HBCU football.

On today’s agenda, we’ll start by discussing the recent spotlight on the Texas Southern versus Prairie View game, which faced marketing challenges that were promptly addressed after critical dialogue on the Ralph Cooper show.

We'll dissect the demanding roles of Sports Information Directors (SIDs) at HBCUs and the importance of providing them with adequate support and resources, featuring differing opinions from Kyle and Coach Daryl on this vital issue.

2024 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge
2024 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge / Credit: MEAC/SWAC Challenge

Anticipating thrilling matchups, we’ll provide a comprehensive preview of the upcoming Delaware State vs. Hawaii game and get into the nitty-gritty of Norfolk State’s high-stakes season with Coach Dawson Odums at the helm. We'll analyze the NSU Spartans and FAMU Rattlers teams' strengths, weaknesses, and the pressure on key players, alongside insights on the 2024 Cricket MEAC/SWAC challenge.

We’ll also shine a light on standout HBCU athletes like Virginia State running back Rayquan Smith, who’s making headlines with impressive NIL deals and known as the NIL King. Catch up on the latest NFL signings, including Southern Jaguars Cam Peterson's recent contract with the New Orleans Saints.

Plus, we’ll talk about the bigger financial picture, discussing the necessary push for HBCUs to secure more NIL deals and overcome regional and political hurdles.

To wrap things up, we’ve lined up exclusive content, including interviews with influential coaches and a sneak peek into their pregame strategies. Whether you're a long-time fan of HBCU sports or just tuning in, this episode has something to offer. So sit back, relax, and let's jump into the vibrant world of HBCU sports!

TIMESTAMPS

00:00 Recognizing success of HBCU student athletes.

06:39 NIL changes depend on geographical corporate influence.

11:04 New generation prioritizes market value in careers.

19:38 Delaware State needs more funding, better negotiations.

25:11 Large crowd at coach's first game. LSU's generosity.

30:04 HBCU communications departments need more student support

32:53 Maximizing resources is key in communication departments.

42:53 Norfolk's defense and experienced linebackers hold advantage.

48:43 Importance of game management in football strategy.

54:26 Coach Odems aims to improve Spartans' record.

58:54 Coach credentials, team performance, rankings, facilities, influence.

01:03:42 Coach expects upset in football game tonight.

01:05:58 Players have upcoming chance to earn spot.

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.

