HBCU FOOTBALL RUNDOWN: HBCU-FCS TENACIOUS DEFENSIVE TEAMS & LEADERS - WEEK 3
After Week 3 of HBCU football, it's time to shift our focus from the excitement of offensive players and skill athletes to the standout defensive teams and defenders across the HBCU-FCS landscape.
By analyzing the statistics, you'll notice a trend: schools that boast winning records and rank in the Top 10 of HBCU football programs tend to have strong defensive performances. These teams are likely to be the ones competing for division or conference championships, as well as the coveted Celebration Bowl title to become the HBCU Football Division I Champions.
Footnote: Keep an eye on NC A&T and Howard.
HBCU Legends: Tenacious Defenders After Week 3
Top 10 HBCU-FCS/DI Defensive Team
- Jackson State - 282.7 YPG
- South Carolina State - 298.3 YPG
- Howard - 338.0 YPG
- NCCU - 354.8 YPG
- Florida A&M - 356.3 YPG
- Alabama State - 367.0 YPG
- Grambling State - 368 YPG
- Hampton - 371.7 YPG
- NC A&T - 377.7 YPG
- Prairie View A&M - 378.7 YPG
Team Defensive Sacks
- Norfolk State - 9
- NCCU - 8
- Southern - 8
- Alabama A&M - 7
- Grambling State - 7
- Jackson State - 7
- Howard - 6
- South Carolina State - 6
- Tennessee State - 6
- Florida A&M - 5; Morgan State - 5, NC A&T - 5
Team 3rd Down Conversion % Defense
- South Carolina State - 27%
- Jackson State - 30.6%
- Tennessee State - 31.4%
- NC A&T - 31.6%
- NCCU - 34.0%
Top Tacklers (HBCU-FCS/DI)
- Harold O'Neal, Hampton - LB - 33 tackles (22 solo, 11 asst)
- Isaiah Bogerty, Texas Southern - LB - 32 tackles (13 solo, 19 asst)
- Horacio Johnson, Southern - DB - 30 tackles (19 solo, 11 asst)
- Erick Hunter, Morgan State - LB - 27 tackles (7 solo, 20 asst)
- Matthew Cooks, Texas Southern, LB - 25 tackles (12 solo, 13 asst)
Texas Southern Tigers have two linebackers as top five tacklers in HBCU-FCS DI programs.
Top Defensive Backs (INT)
- Tyrell Raby, Grambling State - DB - 3 INT
- Joshua Bledsoe, Alabama A&M - DB - 1 INT
- Byron Davis, Tennessee State - DB - 1 INT
- Josiah Hardman, Texas Southern - DB - 1 INT
- Michael Henderson - UAPB - DB - 1 INT
The G-Men's Raby is becoming a game-changer for Mickey Joseph. He's on the Aeneas Williams Trophy Watch.
Forced Fumbles
- Ckelby Givens, Southern, DE - 2 FF
- Kendell Anderso, Morgan State - DB - 1
- Kaleb Brown, Alabama A&M - DB - 1
- Jadon Carter, Morgan State - DB - 1
- Corey Collier Jr, Florida A&M, DB - 1
Several other HBCU players had at least one forced fumble on the season.
Fumble Recoveries
- Chance Pickard, Morgan State - DL - 2
- Syncere Safeeullah, Tennessee State - DB - 2
- Patrick Smith Jr., Alabama State - DE - 2
- Jamari Stokes, Mississippi Valley State - DB - 2
- Zac Yassine, Southern - DL - 2
Passes Defended
- Elijah West, Southern - S - 5
- Horacio Johnson, Southern - DB - 4
- Tomondrey Braxton, NCCU - DB - 3
- Makai Frisby, Norfolk State - DB -3
- Jalen Guillard, Grambling State - DB - 3
Several other HBCU players had 3 PBUs, including Andre Jackson Jr (Hampton), Rhoody Jean-Louis (Alabama St.), Quincy Robinson (Delaware State), Gabe White (Bethune-Cookman), and Ty Williams Jr. (NC A&T).