HBCU FOOTBALL RUNDOWN: HBCU-FCS TENACIOUS DEFENSIVE TEAMS & LEADERS - WEEK 3

Who are the defensive teams and players that could help propel a program into championship contention?

Kyle T. Mosley

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs head coach Chennis Berry directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
After Week 3 of HBCU football, it's time to shift our focus from the excitement of offensive players and skill athletes to the standout defensive teams and defenders across the HBCU-FCS landscape.

By analyzing the statistics, you'll notice a trend: schools that boast winning records and rank in the Top 10 of HBCU football programs tend to have strong defensive performances. These teams are likely to be the ones competing for division or conference championships, as well as the coveted Celebration Bowl title to become the HBCU Football Division I Champions.

Footnote: Keep an eye on NC A&T and Howard.

HBCU Legends: Tenacious Defenders After Week 3

Jackson State
Jackson State Tigers' Head Coach T.C. Taylor, right, reacts to a play during the game against the Tuskegee Golden Tigers in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Top 10 HBCU-FCS/DI Defensive Team

  1. Jackson State - 282.7 YPG
  2. South Carolina State - 298.3 YPG
  3. Howard - 338.0 YPG
  4. NCCU - 354.8 YPG
  5. Florida A&M - 356.3 YPG
  6. Alabama State - 367.0 YPG
  7. Grambling State - 368 YPG
  8. Hampton - 371.7 YPG
  9. NC A&T - 377.7 YPG
  10. Prairie View A&M - 378.7 YPG
Norfolk State Defense
Sep 13, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond (3) fights for yards against the Norfolk State Spartans during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Team Defensive Sacks

  1. Norfolk State - 9
  2. NCCU - 8
  3. Southern - 8
  4. Alabama A&M - 7
  5. Grambling State - 7
  6. Jackson State - 7
  7. Howard - 6
  8. South Carolina State - 6
  9. Tennessee State - 6
  10. Florida A&M - 5; Morgan State - 5, NC A&T - 5
Tennessee State
Tennessee State coach Reggie Barlow watches his team face Alabama A&M during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Team 3rd Down Conversion % Defense

  1. South Carolina State - 27%
  2. Jackson State - 30.6%
  3. Tennessee State - 31.4%
  4. NC A&T - 31.6%
  5. NCCU - 34.0%
Harold O'Neal
Harold O'Neal / HU Athletics

Top Tacklers (HBCU-FCS/DI)

  1. Harold O'Neal, Hampton - LB - 33 tackles (22 solo, 11 asst)
  2. Isaiah Bogerty, Texas Southern - LB - 32 tackles (13 solo, 19 asst)
  3. Horacio Johnson, Southern - DB - 30 tackles (19 solo, 11 asst)
  4. Erick Hunter, Morgan State - LB - 27 tackles (7 solo, 20 asst)
  5. Matthew Cooks, Texas Southern, LB - 25 tackles (12 solo, 13 asst)
Isaiah Bogerty - Texas Southern Linebacker (#2)
Isaiah Bogerty - Texas Southern Linebacker (#2) / Credit: Jamail Mathews (Unmatched Sports)

Texas Southern Tigers have two linebackers as top five tacklers in HBCU-FCS DI programs.  

Top Defensive Backs (INT)

  1. Tyrell Raby, Grambling State - DB - 3 INT
  2. Joshua Bledsoe, Alabama A&M - DB - 1 INT
  3. Byron Davis, Tennessee State - DB - 1 INT
  4. Josiah Hardman, Texas Southern - DB - 1 INT
  5. Michael Henderson - UAPB - DB - 1 INT
Raby
Raby / GSU Athletics

The G-Men's Raby is becoming a game-changer for Mickey Joseph. He's on the Aeneas Williams Trophy Watch.

Forced Fumbles

  1. Ckelby Givens, Southern, DE - 2 FF
  2. Kendell Anderso, Morgan State - DB - 1
  3. Kaleb Brown, Alabama A&M - DB - 1
  4. Jadon Carter, Morgan State - DB - 1
  5. Corey Collier Jr, Florida A&M, DB - 1
Ckelby Givens, Southern
Ckelby Givens, Southern / Southern Athletics

Several other HBCU players had at least one forced fumble on the season.

Fumble Recoveries

  1. Chance Pickard, Morgan State - DL - 2
  2. Syncere Safeeullah, Tennessee State - DB - 2
  3. Patrick Smith Jr., Alabama State - DE - 2
  4. Jamari Stokes, Mississippi Valley State - DB - 2
  5. Zac Yassine, Southern - DL - 2

Passes Defended

  1. Elijah West, Southern - S - 5
  2. Horacio Johnson, Southern - DB - 4
  3. Tomondrey Braxton, NCCU - DB - 3
  4. Makai Frisby, Norfolk State - DB -3
  5. Jalen Guillard, Grambling State - DB - 3

Several other HBCU players had 3 PBUs, including Andre Jackson Jr (Hampton), Rhoody Jean-Louis (Alabama St.), Quincy Robinson (Delaware State), Gabe White (Bethune-Cookman), and Ty Williams Jr. (NC A&T).

Data compiled by the NCAA

