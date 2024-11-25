HBCU Legends

HBCU Football's Historic Wins, Domination By JSU, Trouble Brewing At Prairie View

A Week 13 Recap by HBCU Legends Podcast.

Kyle T. Mosley

In this story:

HOUSTON - Welcome back to another riveting episode of HBCU Legends! This is Episode 26, and I'm your host, Kyle T. Mosley, joined by the insightful Coach Darryl Steward. Today, we dive deep into the current landscape of HBCU Football, exploring the struggles and triumphs of teams, the impact of coaching changes, and the strategic maneuvers shaping the season.

We also delve into the significance of end-of-year coaching evaluations, the meticulous process of staff changes, and the pressures new coaches face when integrating their vision with existing teams. Not to miss, we'll preview the much-anticipated Bayou Classic, give you updates on the FCS playoffs, and share insights on standout performances.

We'll discuss the turbulence faced by Coach Bubba McDowell at Prairie View A&M. Also, dissect how Coach Dishman had to trust quarterback Jace Wilson which led into victories.

Could potential coordinator candidates like Johnnie Cole and Melvin Spears who could revitalize faltering programs.

Lastly, we’ll spotlight the outstanding seasons of Jackson State and South Carolina State, engaging in a heated debate on who should be crowned HBCU Coach of the Year between T.C. Taylor and Chennis Berry. Grab your headphones, sit back, and join us for this comprehensive exploration of everything HBCU football!

TIMESTAMP

00:00 Black Sports Insiders resume after Bayou Classic.

05:44 Fumble, interception secure historic win for Miles.

11:56 Tennessee State wins, shares OVC title.

18:44 Fairness and football: balancing academics and athletics.

26:51 Hire experienced team members for program stability.

30:32 Injury, missed opportunities hurt Texas Southern's season.

37:39 Replace the old to establish new leadership.

38:43 Team loyalty varies; Coach Cozy's challenges explained.

45:18 Graduation defines true Morehouse men and affiliation.

54:32 Coach Berry's successful recruitment despite overlooked opportunities.

58:37 Generational impact by Berry and Taylor reported.

01:04:33 Only HBCU team with 1000+ return yards.

01:10:16 Electric atmosphere, safety concerns over large crowds.

01:14:14 Bayou Classic anticipation: Southern coaching impacts discussed.

01:19:01 Exciting year, dramatic season ending anticipated.

Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

