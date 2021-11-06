HBCU Football Schedules & Predictions in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA for Week 10

Publish date:
HBCU Football Schedules and Predictions in Week 10
Week 10 in HBCU football will have more rivalries, homecomings, and critical games for conference championship hopefuls.
SWAC
- Alcorn State at Bethune-Cookman | 12 p.m.
- Texas Southern at Jackson State | 2 p.m. | JSU Sports Network
- Mississippi Valley State at Alabama A&M | 2 p.m. | AAMU Sports Network
- Grambling State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 3 p.m. | ESPN Digital Network
- Alabama State at Prairie View A&M | 3 p.m. | PVAMU Sports Network
- Florida A&M at Southern | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Predictive Winners: Alcorn, Jackson State, Alabama A&M, UAPB, Prairie View, FAMU
Read More
MEAC
- Howard at South Carolina State | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Norfolk State at North Carolina Central | 2 p.m. | ESPN3 (rebroadcast ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.)
Predictive Winners: South Carolina State, Norfolk State
SIAC
- Tuskegee at Miles | ESPN+
- Central State at Kentucky State | 1 PM ET
- Morehouse at Clark Atlanta | 2 PM ET
- Fort Valley at Albany State | 2 PM ET
- Lane at Benedict | 3 PM ET
- Edward Waters at Savannah State | 5 PM ET
Predictive Winners:
CIAA
- Livingstone College at Johnson C. Smith | 1 PM
- Elizabeth City State at Bowie State | 1 PM
- Shaw University at St. Augustine's | 1 PM
- Lincoln (PA) at Chowan | 1 PM
- Virginia State at Virginia Union | 1 PM
- Winston-Salem at Fayetteville State | 2 PM
Predictive Winners: Johnson C. Smith, Bowie State, Shaw, Chowan, Virginia Union, Fayetteville State
BIG SOUTH
- Gardner-Webb at Hampton | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- North Carolina A&T at Charleston Southern | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Predictive Winners: Gardner-Webb, North Carolina A&T
OVC
Tennessee State at UT Martin | 3 p.m. | ESPN3
Predictive Winners: Tennessee State
