HBCU Football Schedules & Predictions in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA for Week 10

    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    HBCU Football Schedules and Predictions in Week 10

    Week 10 in HBCU football will have more rivalries, homecomings, and critical games for conference championship hopefuls.
    Author:

    LDC_01

    SWAC

    • Alcorn State at Bethune-Cookman | 12 p.m.
    • Texas Southern at Jackson State | 2 p.m. | JSU Sports Network
    • Mississippi Valley State at Alabama A&M | 2 p.m. | AAMU Sports Network
    • Grambling State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 3 p.m. | ESPN Digital Network
    • Alabama State at Prairie View A&M | 3 p.m. | PVAMU Sports Network
    • Florida A&M at Southern | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

    Predictive Winners:  Alcorn, Jackson State, Alabama A&M, UAPB, Prairie View, FAMU

    Football_10_16_21__255

    MEAC

    • Howard at South Carolina State | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
    • Norfolk State at North Carolina Central | 2 p.m. | ESPN3 (rebroadcast ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.)

    Predictive Winners:  South Carolina State, Norfolk State

    efeNWTuC

    SIAC

    • Tuskegee at Miles | ESPN+
    • Central State at Kentucky State | 1 PM ET
    • Morehouse at Clark Atlanta | 2 PM ET
    • Fort Valley at Albany State | 2 PM ET
    • Lane at Benedict | 3 PM ET
    • Edward Waters at Savannah State | 5 PM ET

    Predictive Winners:  

    Bowie State

    CIAA

    • Livingstone College at Johnson C. Smith | 1 PM
    • Elizabeth City State at Bowie State | 1 PM
    • Shaw University at St. Augustine's | 1 PM
    • Lincoln (PA) at Chowan | 1 PM 
    • Virginia State at Virginia Union | 1 PM
    • Winston-Salem at Fayetteville State | 2 PM

    Predictive Winners: Johnson C. Smith, Bowie State, Shaw, Chowan, Virginia Union, Fayetteville State

    #1 Jalen Fowler - 2021 A&T Football

    BIG SOUTH

    • Gardner-Webb at Hampton | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
    • North Carolina A&T at Charleston Southern | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

    Predictive Winners: Gardner-Webb, North Carolina A&T

    Tennessee State University

    OVC

    Tennessee State at UT Martin | 3 p.m. | ESPN3

    Predictive Winners: Tennessee State

