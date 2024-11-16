HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS - WEEK 12
HOUSTON - HBCU football games scheduled in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independents.
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS - WEEK 12:
2024 SIAC FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP - CLARK ATLANTA VS. MILES
The 2024 SIAC Football Championship Game will feature an exciting matchup between the Clark Atlanta University Panthers (7-2-1, 6-2 SIAC) and the Miles College Golden Bears (8-2, 8-0 SIAC). Saturday's championship game will be a rematch from Week 9 when the Bears soundly defeated the Panthers, 49-28, at Panther Stadium. Can the Panthers avoid miscues while in hostile territory to defeat the Golden Bears?
2024 CIAA FOOTBALL CONFERNECE CHAMPIONSIONSHIP - VA STATE VS. VA UNION
It's the final CIAA conference championship game in Salem, VA, before the move to Durham, NC. The Trojans pounded the Panthers last week to put themselves into the conference title games. Will they have enough juice left to contain running back Jada Byers and the potent VA Union offense for a second straight week? It's Dr. Frazier vs. Dr. Parker! It could be another EPIC game for two programs that first met in 1900.
JACKSON STATE VS. ALABAMA STATE
Coach T.C. Taylor and Jackson State are on the verge of seizing the SWAC East title with a win against Alabama State. Does Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. have more magic to sprinkle on his freshman signal-caller to upset the Tigers and have the Hornets remain alive in the division race?
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE VS. MORGAN STATE
The Bulldogs go into Baltimore hoping to hoist the MEAC Conference Championship title. However, Damon Wilson and the Morgan State Bears are the only obstacle left for South Carolina State -- and the hosts want to be the spoilers! Should SCS fall and Morgan State win, it could turn the MEAC topsy-turvy like last season when Howard shattered NCCU's Celebration Bowl hopes. Plenty of drama ahead on the East Coast!
*NOTABLE GAMES TO WATCH: UABP vs. Southern; Bethune-Cookman vs. Texas Southern; Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M
EARLY FINALS
- ALABAMA A&M 22, GRAMBLING STATE 17 (FINAL)
- NCCU 26, HOWARD 3 (FINAL)