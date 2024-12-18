HBCU Legends

HBCU Football Stars Entering NCAA Transfer Portal In December

Several SWAC players entered the NCAA transfer portal in December.

Kyle T. Mosley

Czavian Teasett
Czavian Teasett / Credit: SU Athletics
HOUSTON - Several HBCU star players have entered the NCAA transfer portal in December. Football coaches will have complex decisions to make with the recent roster and scholarship changes.

Switching teams may be attractive for the student-athletes, but how many opportunities will be available. Even in the FBS level, quite a few are beginning to withdraw their names in the portal to stay with their current schools.

THREE JAGUARS

Southern University Jaguars were dealt a significant blow when their freshman quarterback, Czavian "Zae" Teasett, declared his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Teasett made ten game appearances for the Jaguars this season. He completed 71 of 129 pass attempts for 941 passing yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. The freshman signal-caller added 39 rushes for 217 yards and one touchdown.

Several HBCU and FCS programs would be highly interested in his dual-threat ability.

Southern Jaguars will need to fill another void in their backfield as running back Kobe Dillon throws his hat into the transfer portal. Dillon has one year of eligibility remaining. He has explosive play ability, but sharing the ball on the Bluff was tough. The Ferriday native rushed for 1,694 yards and six touchdowns during his collegiate career.

Noah Bodden, the former starting quarterback for the Jags, has completed his third season with Southern University but is now seeking a new team through the transfer portal. This will be his third team, initially recruited by Hue Jackson to Grambling State in 2021.

For his collegiate career, Bodden has completed 163-of-350 passes for 2,153 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions in 20 game appearances.

Big offensive lineman Cortney Lyles will vacate his position at Southern to find a new home after announcing his intentions to transfer.

How will Coach Terrence Graves offset these losses? We shall see.

Fresh off winning the Celebration Bowl, Jackson State defensive lineman Joshua Nobles announced his entry into the NCAA transfer portal. Nobles was a key figure for the Tigers en route to winning the 2024 HBCU Football Division I National Championship.

In fourteen games, Nobles recorded ten sacks, 57 tackles, 12 TFL, three forced fumbles, and a pass defended in a very productive year.

Joshua Nobles
Joshua Nobles / Credit: Joshua Nobles

Joining Nobles from Jackson State is their hard-hitting safety Cameron Smith.

Cameron Smith
Cameron Smith / Credit: Cameron Smith

Delaware State is searching for a new head coach and starting quarterback. Marqui Adams has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-1 and 190-pound Philadelphia native passed for 2,576 yards, rushed for 521 yards, and notched 20 touchdowns with the Hornets.

Alcorn State will lose quarterback Christopher Martin, who committed to Tuskegee. He played in one game against Texas Southern, where he rushed twice for four yards.

