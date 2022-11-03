Skip to main content

HBCU Football Top-10 Rankings | Week 10

HBCU football's power-five rankings of teams and coaches going into Week 10 of the 2022 season.

HBCU football's power-five rankings of teams and coaches going into Week 10 of the 2022 season.

The 2022 HBCU football season enters the homestretch, where conference races are concluding and postseason eligibilities are on the line.  

HBCU FOOTBALL GAME OF WEEK 10

Jackson State (8-0, 5-0 SWAC East) leads the SWAC East with one division game remaining versus Alabama A&M in Week 11.  Before the No.5-ranked FCS team considers an unblemished SWAC record, they must handle the Tigers of Texas Southern in Week 10.   

Last season's 41-21 showdown between Shedeur Sanders and Andrew Body may not have postseason implications, but it's an intriguing match between two young gunslingers. The rising TSU squad hopes for an upset, while Jackson State focuses on continued dominance.

USATSI_19322098_168388561_lowres

HBCU POWER FIVE TEAMS

  1. Jackson State (8-0, 5-0 SWAC East) | An Ol' West Gunfight at PNC Stadium between Andrew Body and Shedeur Sanders in Week 10.
  2. Benedict (8-0, 5-0 SIAC) | Final contest versus their down-the-street rival Allen.
  3. Florida A&M (6-2, 4-1 SWAC East) | The wounded Jaguars limped into  Bragg Memorial Stadium for a battle of two storied HBCU football programs.
  4. Prairie View (5-3, 4-1 SWAC West) | Hosting Alcorn State for the Friday Night Lights special game in Texas.  
  5. Tuskegee (7-2, 6-0 SIAC West) | How 'bout 'em Golden Tigers from Alabama!  Could a SIAC Championship clash against Benedict be in their future?

HBCU NOTES FOR WEEK 10

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Jackson State is rolling toward solidifying its spot in the 2022 SWAC Championship game.
  • Tuskegee (SIAC) is ranked No. 7 in the NCAA Super Region II rankings.
  • Prairie View in the Drivers Seat! A few weeks ago, after suffering a loss to Southern, the Panthers appeared out of the SWAC West race.  After a Week 10 tilt vs. Alcorn, Coach McDowell's team must travel to Pine Bluff to face the Golden Lions in a final SWAC West test.
  • FAMU:  Saturday, should the Rattlers dispatch the Jaguars, will the NCAA consider them worthy of another playoff berth in 2022?
  • HOT SEAT? One of the most-respected coaches, Fred McNair, may be on the proverbial "HOT SEAT" after a third-straight disappointing loss to Grambling State.  Could he get a reprieve if they beat Prairie View this Friday night?
Deion Sanders

HBCU POWER FIVE COACHES

  1. Deion Sanders - Jackson State
  2. Chennis Berry - Benedict
  3. Bubba McDowell - Prairie View
  4. Willie Simmons - FAMU
  5. Reginald Ruffin - Tuskegee 

Coach on the Rise: Clarence McKinney - Texas Southern. Could they pull off another major SWAC upset against the JSU Tigers?

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles:

JSU linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr.
Football

SWAC Football Scoreboard | Week 10

By Kyle T. Mosley
IMG_9859
Football

Could Andrew Body and Texas Southern Take Down Goliath, Jackson State?

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19340806_168388561_lowres
Football

Deion Sanders' Powerful Message for 'Who to Kick it With'

By Kyle T. Mosley
Aubrey Miller Jr. and Sy'veon Wilkerson
Football

Deion Sanders: Pleased with the 'Tenacity' of Aubrey Miller Jr., Sy'veon Wilkerson

By Kyle T. Mosley
Deion Sanders
Football

Jackson State's Annihilation of Southern, On Verge of SWAC Domination

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19322107_168388561_lowres
Football

HBCU Football Scoreboard | Week 9

By Kyle T. Mosley
Deion Sanders
Football

Jackson State-Southern Live Game Thread

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19323179_168388561_lowres
BANDS

Boombox Classic: Human Jukebox vs. Sonic Boom of the South Rankings

By Kyle T. Mosley