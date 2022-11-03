HBCU Football Top-10 Rankings | Week 10

The 2022 HBCU football season enters the homestretch, where conference races are concluding and postseason eligibilities are on the line.

Jackson State (8-0, 5-0 SWAC East) leads the SWAC East with one division game remaining versus Alabama A&M in Week 11. Before the No.5-ranked FCS team considers an unblemished SWAC record, they must handle the Tigers of Texas Southern in Week 10.

Last season's 41-21 showdown between Shedeur Sanders and Andrew Body may not have postseason implications, but it's an intriguing match between two young gunslingers. The rising TSU squad hopes for an upset, while Jackson State focuses on continued dominance.

An enthusiastic crowd gathers early for ESPN College GameDay before the Jackson State University vs. Southern game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Tcl Gameday; Credit:© Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

HBCU POWER FIVE TEAMS

Jackson State (8-0, 5-0 SWAC East) | An Ol' West Gunfight at PNC Stadium between Andrew Body and Shedeur Sanders in Week 10. Benedict (8-0, 5-0 SIAC) | Final contest versus their down-the-street rival Allen. Florida A&M (6-2, 4-1 SWAC East) | The wounded Jaguars limped into Bragg Memorial Stadium for a battle of two storied HBCU football programs. Prairie View (5-3, 4-1 SWAC West) | Hosting Alcorn State for the Friday Night Lights special game in Texas. Tuskegee (7-2, 6-0 SIAC West) | How 'bout 'em Golden Tigers from Alabama! Could a SIAC Championship clash against Benedict be in their future?

HBCU NOTES FOR WEEK 10

Jackson State is rolling toward solidifying its spot in the 2022 SWAC Championship game.

is rolling toward solidifying its spot in the 2022 SWAC Championship game. Tuskegee (SIAC) is ranked No. 7 in the NCAA Super Region II rankings.

is ranked No. 7 in the NCAA Super Region II rankings. Prairie View in the Drivers Seat! A few weeks ago, after suffering a loss to Southern, the Panthers appeared out of the SWAC West race. After a Week 10 tilt vs. Alcorn, Coach McDowell's team must travel to Pine Bluff to face the Golden Lions in a final SWAC West test.

A few weeks ago, after suffering a loss to Southern, the Panthers appeared out of the SWAC West race. After a Week 10 tilt vs. Alcorn, Coach McDowell's team must travel to Pine Bluff to face the Golden Lions in a final SWAC West test. FAMU: Saturday, should the Rattlers dispatch the Jaguars, will the NCAA consider them worthy of another playoff berth in 2022?

Saturday, should the Rattlers dispatch the Jaguars, will the NCAA consider them worthy of another playoff berth in 2022? HOT SEAT? One of the most-respected coaches, Fred McNair, may be on the proverbial "HOT SEAT" after a third-straight disappointing loss to Grambling State. Could he get a reprieve if they beat Prairie View this Friday night?

Credit:© Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

HBCU POWER FIVE COACHES

Deion Sanders - Jackson State Chennis Berry - Benedict Bubba McDowell - Prairie View Willie Simmons - FAMU Reginald Ruffin - Tuskegee

Coach on the Rise: Clarence McKinney - Texas Southern. Could they pull off another major SWAC upset against the JSU Tigers?

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles: