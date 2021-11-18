HBCU Football Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 12

HBCU Football's top five power rankings in Week 12 of the FCS regular-season schedule.

TOP 5 TEAMS IN WEEK 12's POWER RANKINGS

1. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC)

The Bluff was filled with nervous anticipation, sensing an upset. After three quarters, the Jaguars went for the Tigers' jugular, but untimely miscues allowed JSU to escape and mount a comeback.

His father wouldn't allow his team to take the field in Baton Rouge without his presence on the sidelines. Once Shedeur's final touchdown strike finalized the comeback, and Shilo's interception sealed the deal, it was the embrace and emotions shared by father and son put this game in perspective.

An instant classic. 21-17 was the final score. Jackson State ended years of failed attempts of a SWAC East title; now it's done. However, the season hasn't culminated for the Tigers—claiming rights to host the SWAC Championship game is on the line versus Alcorn this Saturday.

A win will have Jackson State hosting Prairie View or Alcorn at Veteran's Memorial Stadium on Dec. 4. The Tigers cannot risk another slow start, the Braves would be a challenge, but all games at the point of the season are no cakewalks.

Credit: FAMU Athletics

2. Florida A&M (8-2, 6-1 SWAC)

The Florida Blue Classic between the FAMU and Bethune-Cookman has become a highly anticipated match.

FAMU had little trouble disposing of UAPB, 37-7. The Wildcats pulled off a 31-14 upset over the Grambling State Tigers at Eddie Robinson Stadium.

The battle for bragging rights in Florida has a new meaning with the SWAC's two new arrivals.

Florida A&M received national attention with a No. 25 ranking from PERFORM STATS pollsters for Week 12. The new ranking and a convincing win over BCU would keep FAMU's chances fresh on the minds of the FCS playoffs selectors.

Credit: G-Boom Photography

Prairie View (7-2, 6-1 SWAC)

Before they visited Lorman this past Saturday, Coach Dooley knew the Braves would pose a problem. The Panthers rallied from an early double-digit deficit and could tie the contest on a two-point conversion. It failed. After halting the Braves' next possession, PV began to drive and get within field goal position. It wasn't to be. Alcorn's defensive tackle Tyreek Martin stripped the football from the Panthers' running back and cemented the 31-29 victory.

The Panthers remain on top of the SWAC West race with a final game in two weeks versus the spoilers at Mississippi Valley State.

Before the season finale, Prairie View motors an hour southeast to Bryan-College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. It's an unusual FBS vs. FCS tilt late in the regular season. Hopefully, the Panthers will come out of the game unscathed and able to defend themselves against the Delta Devils on Nov. 27. A win would have the Panthers traveling to Jackson, Mississippi, for the 2021 SWAC Football Championship game.

4. Alcorn State (6-4, 5-2 SWAC)

Spinks-Casem Stadium gave us a classic to improve Alcorn's chances for a SWAC West bid. Defeating the Panthers was what Coach McNair's squad needed to keep the hope alive. Reality will set in when the Braves square off with the SWAC East Champs at Jackson State.

Alcorn needs a win and Mississippi Valley to defeat Prairie View to win the SWAC West and meet Coach Prime's top-ranked Tigers once again.

Credit: Alabama A&M Athletics

5(a). Alabama A&M (6-3, 4-2 SWAC)

Aqeel Glass is a tremendous quarterback and leader for Alabama A&M. He torched the Texas Southern secondary in Houston's PNC Stadium to set a Division 1 era record with 462 yards passing on 33/52 attempts and five touchdowns. Most of all, zero turnovers.

The 52-49 final score was an arduous affair with Texas Southern's quarterback Andrew Body not willing to give an inch to Glass. In the end, Glass would come back and pass for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Glass had a bad three-game stretch earlier this season, recovered his game, and proved to everyone why he remains a legitimate NFL Draft prospect for 2022.

Twenty-five seniors, including Glass, will suit up for their career finale on Saturday as the Alabama A&M Bulldogs host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

UAPB's LT Mark Evans may also be playing his final collegiate game before testing the NFL waters in the spring.

Credit: Bowie State Athletics

The Bowie State defeated the Fayetteville State Broncos to claim its third consecutive CIAA Football Championship by a final score of 17-7. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 7 in the country and gained berth to the NCAA DII playoffs.

Bowie State (10-1) will host Lenoir-Rhyne (8-2) on Saturday, Nov. 20 during the NCAA playoffs first round.

TOP HBCU LEGENDS ARTICLES