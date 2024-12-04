HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Set To Offer On-Site Interviews And Offers
The 2025 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair will partner with the New Orleans Saints organization and feature more than 100 employers who are eager to meet and interview students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for potential job opportunities and career counseling. The event is designed to help students overcome the daunting task of launching their careers after graduation.
The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl has invited companies from various industries, including sports, healthcare, food, entertainment, education, finance, telecommunications, and more. It provides job opportunities and career counseling for HBCU sophomores, juniors, seniors and recent graduates. In less than two years, it has become the largest HBCU career fair in the nation.
2025 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair
Dates
- February 20, 2025, at 12:00PM-5:00 PM
- February 21, 2025, at 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Where
- New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom
Register
Employers
- adidas
- ADM
- ACSA
- Allstate
- Arizona Cardinals
- ASM New Orleans
- Avondale Police Department
- Bank of America
- Barilla
- BBB
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Career Immersion & Leadership Institute
- CDC
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital
- Cintas
- City of Madison Police Department
- CivicSpark
- Civilian Careers in STEM - Eglin Air Force Base
- Coca-Cola Company
- Commercial Metals Company
- Contra Costa Office of the Sheriff
- Convergint
- Cook Children's Healthcare Systems
- Cox Communications
- CSX
- Dallas Police Department
- Defense Intelligence Agency
- DeKalb School District
- U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
- Detroit Lions
- Diplomatic Security Service - Department of State
- Drug Enforcement Administration
- Edward Jones
- FBI
- FINRA
- Fluor
- Foot Locker
- Fort Worth ISD
- General Dynamics Information Technology
- Hancock Whitney
- River Rouge School District
- Green Bay Packers
- Group M
- Guilford County Schools
- ICE
- Illumina
- Indianapolis Colts
- Internal Revenue Service
- JBS - Pilgrim's
- Kate Farms
- Kansas City Kansas Public Schools
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Little League International
- Louisiana State Police
- Louisiana Workers' Compensation Corporation
- Mars Inc.
- Martin Brower
- Memphis-Shelby County Schools
- MFS Investment Management
- Minnesota Vikings
- Molson Coors
- National Security Agency
- Naval Systems Supply Command
- Neighborhood House Association
- New Orlean Saints / Pelicans
- New Orleans & Company
- New Orleans Police Department
- New Schools For New Orleans
- New York City FC
- NFL
- Norman C. Francis Teacher Residency
- Nucor
- Ochsner Health
- Oregon State Police
- Pax8
- Penn Entertainment
- Philadelphia Eagles
- PVH
- Raymond James
- Renton School District
- Riddell
- S&P Global
- Seattle Seahawks
- Seattle Children's Hospital
- State of Louisiana
- Strategic Systems Program
- Black Sports Professionals - NOLA
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- TeamWork Online
- Tennessee Titans
- The TJX Companies, Inc.
- Truist Financial
- Walmart Supply Chain
- U.S. Air Force
- U.S. Army Corp of Engineers
- U.S. Coast Guard
- U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General
- U.S. Department of Justice
- U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity
- U.S. Secret Service
- Unum Group
- USGA
- USJGA
- VPG Construction
- Verizon
- Washington Commanders
- Zales
- Zebra