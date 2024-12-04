HBCU Legends

HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Set To Offer On-Site Interviews And Offers

HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair
HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair / Credit: HBCU Legacy Bowl
The 2025 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair will partner with the New Orleans Saints organization and feature more than 100 employers who are eager to meet and interview students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for potential job opportunities and career counseling. The event is designed to help students overcome the daunting task of launching their careers after graduation. 

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl has invited companies from various industries, including sports, healthcare, food, entertainment, education, finance, telecommunications, and more. It provides job opportunities and career counseling for HBCU sophomores, juniors, seniors and recent graduates. In less than two years, it has become the largest HBCU career fair in the nation.

2025 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair

Dates

  • February 20, 2025, at 12:00PM-5:00 PM
  • February 21, 2025, at 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Where

  • New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom

Register

Employers

  1. adidas
  2. ADM
  3. ACSA
  4. Allstate
  5. Arizona Cardinals
  6. ASM New Orleans
  7. Avondale Police Department
  8. Bank of America
  9. Barilla
  10. BBB
  11. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
  12. Career Immersion & Leadership Institute
  13. CDC
  14. Chicago Bears
  15. Cincinnati Children's Hospital
  16. Cintas
  17. City of Madison Police Department
  18. CivicSpark
  19. Civilian Careers in STEM - Eglin Air Force Base
  20. Coca-Cola Company
  21. Commercial Metals Company
  22. Contra Costa Office of the Sheriff
  23. Convergint
  24. Cook Children's Healthcare Systems
  25. Cox Communications
  26. CSX
  27. Dallas Police Department
  28. Defense Intelligence Agency
  29. DeKalb School District
  30. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
  31. Detroit Lions
  32. Diplomatic Security Service - Department of State
  33. Drug Enforcement Administration
  34. Edward Jones
  35. FBI
  36. FINRA
  37. Fluor
  38. Foot Locker
  39. Fort Worth ISD
  40. General Dynamics Information Technology
  41. Hancock Whitney
  42. River Rouge School District
  43. Green Bay Packers
  44. Group M
  45. Guilford County Schools
  46. ICE
  47. Illumina
  48. Indianapolis Colts
  49. Internal Revenue Service
  50. JBS - Pilgrim's
  51. Kate Farms
  52. Kansas City Kansas Public Schools
  53. Las Vegas Raiders
  54. Little League International
  55. Louisiana State Police
  56. Louisiana Workers' Compensation Corporation
  57. Mars Inc.
  58. Martin Brower
  59. Memphis-Shelby County Schools
  60. MFS Investment Management
  61. Minnesota Vikings
  62. Molson Coors
  63. National Security Agency
  64. Naval Systems Supply Command
  65. Neighborhood House Association
  66. New Orlean Saints / Pelicans
  67. New Orleans & Company
  68. New Orleans Police Department
  69. New Schools For New Orleans
  70. New York City FC
  71. NFL
  72. Norman C. Francis Teacher Residency
  73. Nucor
  74. Ochsner Health
  75. Oregon State Police
  76. Pax8
  77. Penn Entertainment
  78. Philadelphia Eagles
  79. PVH
  80. Raymond James
  81. Renton School District
  82. Riddell
  83. S&P Global
  84. Seattle Seahawks
  85. Seattle Children's Hospital
  86. State of Louisiana
  87. Strategic Systems Program
  88. Black Sports Professionals - NOLA
  89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  90. TeamWork Online
  91. Tennessee Titans
  92. The TJX Companies, Inc.
  93. Truist Financial
  94. Walmart Supply Chain
  95. U.S. Air Force
  96. U.S. Army Corp of Engineers
  97. U.S. Coast Guard
  98. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General
  99. U.S. Department of Justice
  100. U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity
  101. U.S. Secret Service
  102. Unum Group
  103. USGA
  104. USJGA
  105. VPG Construction
  106. Verizon
  107. Washington Commanders
  108. Zales
  109. Zebra
