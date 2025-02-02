HBCU Legends

Jackson State And Grambling State Fanbases Excited For Inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic

The NFL team and Las Vegas tourism board spearheaded the new classic.

Kyle T. Mosley

Jackson State running back J.D. Martin (8) tries to push through Grambling's offensive line during an NCAA college football game in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger, via AP) Tcl Grambling Jackson State / Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK
Two of HBCU football's legendary programs - Jackson State and Grambling State - will be featured in the inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic to kick off at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025.  

The fact that the Las Vegas Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) spearheaded the project should be a huge surprise. The Raiders were the first team to hire a black head football coach in the modern era, Art Shell.  

The Pro Football, College Football, and Black College Football Hall of Famer is an HBCU alum who graduated from Maryland State, now known as the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Al Davis hired his former team's three-time Super Bowl champion as the head coach in 1990 to 1994 and again in 2006 for one season.

Feb 4, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; NFL hall of famer Art Shell arrives on the red carpet prior to the 6th Annual NFL Honors at Wortham Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"We are excited about the opportunity to travel to Las Vegas," VP/Director of Athletics  said. "This trip will give us an opportunity to bring the Jackson State experience out West. Our student-athletes will get the chance to play in a first-class venue in front of a national audience and showcase our university."

The landmark event will celebrate the rich legacy and culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), showcasing one of college football's most storied rivalries.

The matchup will mark the 73rd all-time meeting between the two Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) programs. Grambling earned a 41-20 victory in the last meeting on Sept. 21, 2024.

Las Vegas HBCU Classic / Credit: LV HBCU Classic, Jackson State Athletics

"The Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium are proud to host the HBCU Classic, celebrating the rich legacy, talent, and culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities," Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan said. She is also the first black president of the Raiders organization.

Douglass Morgan continued, "The Raiders organization has a deep and long-standing connection to HBCU football that dates to the early years of the franchise under Al Davis and includes three Pro Football Hall of Famers from HBCU programs, the first Black quarterback selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, the first Black head coach in modern NFL history, and dozens of outstanding players, coaches, and administrators. We eagerly anticipate the pride and passion of HBCU football visiting Las Vegas in October." 

The first Las Vegas HBCU Classic will extend far beyond the Allegiant Stadium playing field, showcasing two of college football's most celebrated marching bands: Grambling's "World Famed" Tiger Marching Band and Jackson State's internationally renowned "Sonic Boom of the South."

Aug 13, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan poses on the silver carpet at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The fanbases of Jackson State and Grambling State have been excited since the announcement. Many are awaiting news about hotel and travel packages. Most are eager to visit Las Vegas to enjoy the hospitality, entertainment, and gaming options.

"We are proud to welcome Grambling and Jackson State to Las Vegas in October for this historic HBCU matchup," said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA.  "This game is more than just a competition—it's a celebration of culture, tradition, and community that resonates far beyond the field. We look forward to showcasing the excitement and hospitality Las Vegas has to offer to the teams, alumni, and fans."

The contest marks Grambling's second appearance in the "Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World," following a 2002 matchup against Tennessee State at Sam Boyd Stadium. Grambling's "World Famed" Tiger Marching Band also performed at halftime of a Raiders game during the 2021 season. Jackson State returns for its third visit after facing UNLV in 1975 and 2016. Las Vegas last hosted an HBCU football program on Sept. 2, 2017, when Howard University shocked UNLV as a heavy underdog in one of college football's most stunning upsets.

Jackson State Head Coach TC Taylor hoists the 2024 Cricket Celebration Bowl Trophy as the Tigers defeated South Carolina State 28-7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. December 14, 2024; Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

"We are excited about the opportunity to play in Las Vegas," head coach  said. "This is a chance for our players to play in a world class stadium in front of a national audience. I can't wait to see Tiger Nation show up in Vegas for the game."

Presales for tickets and fan experience travel packages will go on sale on Mar. 3, offering attendees exclusive opportunities to take in the game and the best of Las Vegas, and the public on sale will begin on Mar. 7. For information on travel packages and tickets, visit allegiantstadium.com/lvhbcuclassic or @lvhbcuclassic on Instagram and X.

Broadcast details, kickoff time, and credential information will be announced at a later date.

The Las Vegas HBCU Classic was created through a strategic partnership between the Las Vegas Raiders, ASM Global, Russ Potts Productions, Inc., and the LVCVA.  This collaboration brings HBCUs to the forefront, celebrating their rich athletic tradition and cultural heritage while showcasing top-tier college football at world-class Allegiant Stadium. 

*Announcement courtesy of Jackson State University Athletics

