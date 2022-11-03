Jackson State at Texas Southern Tickets Sell Out

Texas Southern announced that the Jackson State-Texas Southern game at PNC Stadium has officially sold out of tickets for the event. The 22,000-seat stadium will be full of football fans from the two historic SWAC programs.

TSU QB Andrew Body vs. JSU QB Shedeur Sanders

VP of Athletics Kevin Granger confirmed with HBCU Legends of the event's sellout and stated it's the first-ever sellout for Texas Southern at PNC.

"We're excited for the sellout and to host a premier team like Jackson State in our stadium," Granger noted. "I think it's the perfect time. It should be an electric atmosphere. Our guys are rising at the right time and we're playing some solid football here lately. There's still work to be done, and this will be another great test anytime you're going against Jackson State University."

Granger also acknowledged that the Jackson State's "Sonic Boom of the South" and "J-Settes" will be in attendance for a spirited battle of the bands with TSU's "Ocean of Soul" and "Motion of Ocean."

Secondary-market ticket prices on Seat Geek are up to $400.00 for general admission seats and climbed to $2,500 for table seats overlooking the home endzone.

The star power of Jackson State's head Deion Sanders, QB Shedeur Sanders, and the undefeated Tigers will be on display in Houston, TX. Thousands will forgo the Houston Astros World Series game to watch two of the best SWAC football teams go head-to-head.

The early odds have Jackson State as a two-touchdown favorite over Texas Southern. Last weekend, the JSU Tigers gave Southern a 35-0 spanking, while TSU won its homecoming celebration 37-2 over Lincoln (CA).

Jackson State (8-0, 5-0 SWAC East) enters the tilt with an unblemished record and needs one win against Alabama A&M to return to the SWAC title contest. Conversely, Texas Southern (4-4, 3-2 SWAC West) is surging with hopes Prairie View and Southern may have season-ending collapses for a shot at the 2022 SWAC Championship game.

The Jackson State at Texas Southern match will have a 6 PM CT kick-off with a packed house at PNC Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5.