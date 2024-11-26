Jackson State Cleared After SWAC Concludes UAPB Practice Film Investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- On Friday, November 8th the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) was made aware of allegations regarding the potential unauthorized usage of practice film.
After conducting a comprehensive review of the information received, which included an IT analysis provided by DVSport INC, both oral and written statements, written statements from both institutions, individual interviews, along with the consultation of legal counsel, the Conference Office does not have enough substantial evidence to prove any allegations of unethical conduct by Jackson State University.
The Southwestern Athletic Conference has officially concluded its investigation but reserves the right to review any additional information received on this matter.
The Southwestern Athletic Conference upholds an extremely high standard of integrity with all aspects related to athletic competition and we will continue to take proactive steps to ensure fair competition within all sponsored sports.