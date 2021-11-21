Jackson State and Florida A&M Hope Final Wins Have Swayed FCS Playoffs Committee

Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    Jackson State and Florida A&M Presented Closing Arguments to Sway the FCS Playoffs Committee

    The closing arguments presented to the FCS Playoff Committee was simple for Jackson State and Florida A&M — More Wins.
    The closing arguments presented to the FCS Playoff Committee was simple for Jackson State (10–1, 8–0 SWAC) and Florida A&M (9-2, 7-1 SWAC) — More Wins.

    From season opener in the Orange Blossom Classic to the final guns in Jackson, MS, and Orlando, FL, this early evening, the Tigers and Rattlers have been the top team in the SWAC.  On Saturday afternoon, those teams gave the FCS playoffs committee convincing wins to consider for at-large selection bids.

    Good teams win the games they should win. A crowd of 58,892 witnessed Jackson State vanquish Alcorn State (6–5, 5–3 SWAC), 24-10 in the in-state rivalry. 

    While in the Florida Classic, Florida A&M handed Bethune-Cookman 46-21 crushing defeat with an exclamation mark for the FCS selectors to take notice.

    Moreover, how could either HBCU football program receive a denial to compete in the FCS playoff system after posing winning records of 10-1 (JSU) and 9-2 (FAMU).  

    FAMU's McKay

    THE CLOSING ARGUMENTS

    In Week 11's FCS Coaches poll, Jackson State ranked No. 17 and Florida A&M No. 25. The advantage FAMU has over Jackson State is the contractual agreement with the MEAC for the SWAC champion to represent the conference at the Celebration Bowl. The disadvantage for the SWAC is that Jackson State, at the moment, is the better team.

    The Tigers scored a 7-6 victory over the Rattlers in the season opener.  

    The FCS rankings through Week 11 had FAMU ranked No. 1 and Jackson State No. 4 in total defense. The Tigers' total offense's numbers slipped out of the Top 50, but FAMU is at No. 48 in the country.

    JSU's scoring defense at No. 7 is a notch ahead of FAMU at No. 8. Counting Saturday's contests, the Tigers have allowed 16 touchdowns versus FAMU, yielding 22 touchdowns on the season. 

    Also, Jackson State's scoring offense at No. 38 is better than Florida A&M who is not in the Top 50.

    According to Stan Becton, the final records comparison for at-large bids will get a bit tricky. Programs such as South Dakota and Southern Illinois each have four losses on the season, but previous positive track records in the FCS playoffs could advance their bids.

    We cannot forget one compelling argument from Jackson State — the close 9-7 loss to Louisiana-Monroe. The Tigers led the Warhawks for most of the contest. If it were not for the special teams' miscues, Deion Sanders' team would have defeated Terry Bowden's players.

    WHICH WILL BE MORE COMPETITIVE?

    Jackson State must win the SWAC Championship game on Dec. 4 against Prairie View A&M for the FCS to consider the Tigers.   By then, the at-large selections would have been delivered.

    Conversely, Florida A&M's season has ended and await postseason offers.

    Both have highly competitive offenses and defenses, but who could advance deeper into the playoffs - if given the opportunity?

    Should Jackson State be penalized because of the SWAC-MEAC contract?

    Not to besmirch the name of South Carolina State, but the team is not on the level of a Jackson State, Florida A&M, nor Prairie View A&M.   Consequently, the Celebration Bowl would not be a competitive event for either SWAC representative.   

    For this reason, the SWAC Commissioner should consider having two of his most talented teams channeled into the FCS playoffs, instead of this year's bowl game in Atlanta.

    The SWAC headquarters hasn't officially commented on the matter.

    We shall see.

