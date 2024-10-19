Jerry Rice Speaks On FedEx Award Changes, Archie Cooley's Impact, And GOAT Fuel
HOUSTON — The HBCU Legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice had a heartfelt conversation about his collegiate coach Archie "The Gunslinger" Cooley's impact on his life, professional career, and becoming an entrepreneur.
Revered as one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, Rice's career is the epitome of dedication, excellence, and unwavering commitment. From his humble beginnings at Mississippi Valley State University, an HBCU, to his unmatched achievements in the NFL, Jerry Rice's story is a testament to what relentless hard work can achieve.
"HBCUs. I'm very happy to carry that torch and be a part of something that I'll never forget. And, just being there at Mississippi Valley State University." Jerry Rice told HBCU Legends.
The FedEx Air and Ground Awards: Elevating Wide Receivers
The FedEx Air and Ground Awards have spotlighted quarterbacks and running backs for years. This year, however, significant changes have expanded the recognition to include wide receivers and tight ends.
"We're back in it," Rice exclaimed, emphasizing wide receivers' crucial role on the field. "It's about time, man. I'm serious. Why receivers and tight ends? It's always been quarterbacks and running backs. So now we are back in the mix. This is the one wide receiver award I missed out on."
Fans can vote for their favorite players weekly, including wide receivers, through NFL.com and the NFL mobile app. By integrating more positions into the awards, FedEx is diversifying who gets recognized and celebrating the multifaceted talent that makes football so compelling.
FedEx supports HBCUs through its award program by donating $2,000 to these institutions weekly and providing $100,000 annually for scholarships.
"I love what FedEx is doing overall because they give $100,000 towards scholarships for students every year. And coming from an HBCU, man, it's just something I will never forget," Rice said.
These investments honor distinguished athletes like Rice and ensure future generations of HBCU students are supported in their academic and athletic pursuits.
HBCU Pride: A Touchstone of Jerry Rice's Journey
Jerry Rice's most remarkable achievement was his rise from a small HBCU in Mississippi to NFL stardom. Attending Mississippi Valley State University was a pivotal chapter in Rice's life.
"It was so exciting, filling up the stadium," as Jerry warmly recalled the energy-filled battle against Alcorn State in Jackson, Mississippi, which drew 63,808 spectators, underscoring the vibrant culture of HBCU football. Alcorn State defeated Mississippi Valley State, 42-28, as Rice recorded 8 receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown. Totten completed 26 of 52 passes for 383 yards, two touchdowns, but had four interceptions.
Coach Archie Cooley: The Unsung Hero
The impact of his former collegiate coach, the late Archie Cooley, was undeniable. Fondly known as "The Gunslinger," Cooley was much more than a coach, "he was a "father figure and mentor," Rice reflected.
Cooley's innovative offense averaged 59 points per game, with quarterback Willie "Satellite" Totten and Jerry "World" Rice leading the Delta Devils to the NCAA Division I-AA playoffs in 1984. Stan Becton wrote, "Jerry Rice finished with 103 catches, 1,682 receiving yards, and 27 touchdowns. He would finish 9th in Heisman voting in 1984. Willie Totten finished 1984 with 324 completions, 4,572 passing yards and 56 passing touchdowns."
"It was crazy. The ball was in the air 90% of the time. And he was putting up numbers like crazy, man." The Gunslinger's offense put Mississippi Valley State on the map and paved the way for Rice's entry into the NFL.
Rice also credited Cooley for his development as a player and young man. "He wanted you to win, but he also he wanted to make men out of you," said Rice, underlining Cooley's holistic approach to coaching and life.
HBCU Coaching: The Next Frontier?
Two seasons ago, HBCU Legends had a revelation from Jerry Rice that shocked the football world. He considered becoming a head football coach after observing the coaching success of his friend, Deion Sanders, at Jackson State University.
With former NFL stars like Deion Sanders and Eddie George making impactful contributions as HBCU head coaches, Rice briefly pondered stepping into a similar role.
"I'm always going to support the HBCU. I'm always going to do that. But, I poured 20 years or maybe 30 years of football, into my life. I don't think I have the commitment to do that."
While Rice appreciates the importance of such roles and continues to support HBCUs passionately, pursuing other interests led him to launch the GOAT Fuel energy drink with his daughter Jaqui Rice Gold.
From Gridiron to Entrepreneur: GOAT Fuel
Jerry Rice's entrepreneurial endeavors, specifically his energy drink, GOAT Fuel, are his new challenge. Symbolizing the "Greatest of All Time," GOAT Fuel is designed for anyone striving to be their best—be it doctors, lawyers, or athletes.
The Chicago Sky and 7-Eleven are partners, and the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to have GOAT Fuel as its official energy drink.
"I wanted this to be for everyone. Anyone who's inspired to be great on that given day. Anyone that's out there and giving it 100%...My concept is for anyone that wants to be great," he noted.
Rice's daughter is GOAT Fuel's CEO and remains at the helm of the business. Her leadership allows Jerry to focus on strategic oversight. "I just try to stay out of her way and let her get it done." The expansion and success of GOAT Fuel underscore Rice's ability to translate his on-field discipline into off-field enterprises.
"It's a difficult task, but it keeps me up at night. But it challenged me, and I think it was the same way in football. It challenged me, but it brought out the best in me. That's what I'm doing with GOAT Fuel."
Jerry Rice's Legacy
From his Starkville, Mississippi roots and being a Pro Football Hall of Famer, each step has played a pivotal role as Jerry Lee Rice's legacy transcends his football accolades. No. 80 is the G.O.A.T. who embodies the spirit of perseverance and excellence. His continuous support for HBCUs and the broader football community stands as a beacon of inspiration for future generations.