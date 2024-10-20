HBCU Legends

Smith remains the only unbeaten team in HBCU football.

The Johnson C. Smith University Golden Bulls continued their impressive undefeated streak in HBCU football by securing a 21-14 victory over the Shaw University Bears at Irwin Belk Stadium.

This win propelled JCSU to a remarkable 7-0 overall record and 4-0 in the CIAA, while Shaw fell to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

Game Highlights

The contest began with Shaw taking an early lead as Ah'sha Belcher caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Christi Peters in the first quarter.

However, JCSU quickly responded, with quarterback Darius Ocean connecting with Blake McCullough for a 23-yard touchdown to even the score at 7-7 by the end of the opening period.

The Golden Bulls took control in the third quarter when Ocean found Avante George for an 8-yard touchdown pass, capping off an impressive 11-play, 72-yard drive.

JCSU extended their lead in the fourth quarter as Ocean connected with Brevin Caldwell for a 12-yard touchdown, pushing the score to 21-7.

Shaw mounted a late comeback attempt, with Travon Tensley scoring on a 1-yard run, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Golden Bulls at Homecoming.

Standout Performances

JCSU Golden Bulls

  • Quarterback Darius Ocean showcased his arm talent, throwing for an impressive 265 yards.
  • Wide receiver Brevin Caldwell had a stellar game, accumulating 182 receiving yards.
  • Quavaris Crouch contributed 29 receiving yards to the team's offensive effort.

Shaw Bears

  • Quarterback Christi Peters displayed his passing prowess with 217 yards through the air.
  • Running back Travon Tensley led the ground game with 96 rushing yards.
  • Wide receiver Ah'sha Belcher made significant contributions with 81 receiving yards.

This victory further solidifies Johnson C. Smith University's position as a formidable force in the CIAA as they remain HBCU football's only team with a perfect season.

