HBCU Legends

Kentucky State Thorobreds Set To Showcase Two Football Games On HBCU Plus

The Thorobreds will have two crucial SIAC games streaming on the digital network.

Kyle T. Mosley

Kentucky State Thorobreds
Kentucky State Thorobreds / Kentucky State Thorobreds

Kentucky State University's Thorobreds (0-4, 0-2 SIAC) are set to make waves in the world of HBCU football with two upcoming Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) games scheduled for live broadcast on HBCU Plus. These televised matchups promise to bring the excitement and passion of HBCU football to a wider audience.

Homecoming Showdown: Kentucky State vs. Lane College

  • Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Alumni Stadium, Kentucky State University
  • Current Records: Kentucky State: (0-4, 0-2 SIAC), Lane College: (1-2,1-1 SIAC)

This matchup is expected to draw a vibrant crowd as the Thorobreds aim to secure their first win of the season in front of their passionate Homecoming supporters.

Conference Battle: Kentucky State vs. Benedict College

The following week, Kentucky State will face off against Benedict College in another crucial SIAC contest:

  • Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Current Records: Kentucky State: (0-4 , 0-2 SIAC), Benedict College: (1-2,1-1 SIAC)

This game could prove pivotal for both teams as the Thorobreds look to improve their standing in the conference.

Bringing HBCU Football to a Wider Audience

These broadcasts on HBCU Plus represent a significant opportunity for Kentucky State University and HBCU football as a whole. By showcasing these games on a dedicated platform, the university is helping to increase visibility for HBCU athletics and provide greater exposure for talented student-athletes.

Fans unable to attend the games in person can catch all the action live on HBCU Plus. The digital streaming platform is accessible on various devices, smart phones, and smart TVs, making it easy for supporters to tune in from anywhere.

For more information on how to stream these exciting HBCU football matchups, visit www.hbcu-plus.com.

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football