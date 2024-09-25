Kentucky State Thorobreds Set To Showcase Two Football Games On HBCU Plus
Kentucky State University's Thorobreds (0-4, 0-2 SIAC) are set to make waves in the world of HBCU football with two upcoming Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) games scheduled for live broadcast on HBCU Plus. These televised matchups promise to bring the excitement and passion of HBCU football to a wider audience.
Homecoming Showdown: Kentucky State vs. Lane College
- Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Alumni Stadium, Kentucky State University
- Current Records: Kentucky State: (0-4, 0-2 SIAC), Lane College: (1-2,1-1 SIAC)
This matchup is expected to draw a vibrant crowd as the Thorobreds aim to secure their first win of the season in front of their passionate Homecoming supporters.
Conference Battle: Kentucky State vs. Benedict College
The following week, Kentucky State will face off against Benedict College in another crucial SIAC contest:
- Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Current Records: Kentucky State: (0-4 , 0-2 SIAC), Benedict College: (1-2,1-1 SIAC)
This game could prove pivotal for both teams as the Thorobreds look to improve their standing in the conference.
Bringing HBCU Football to a Wider Audience
These broadcasts on HBCU Plus represent a significant opportunity for Kentucky State University and HBCU football as a whole. By showcasing these games on a dedicated platform, the university is helping to increase visibility for HBCU athletics and provide greater exposure for talented student-athletes.
Fans unable to attend the games in person can catch all the action live on HBCU Plus. The digital streaming platform is accessible on various devices, smart phones, and smart TVs, making it easy for supporters to tune in from anywhere.
For more information on how to stream these exciting HBCU football matchups, visit www.hbcu-plus.com.