Michael Vick's Introductory Press Conference At Norfolk State University (LIVE)
NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State University, the largest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in Virginia, has called on a Hampton Roads legend to lead the Norfolk State football program.
Following unanimous approval by the Board of Visitors on Friday afternoon, NSU Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb announced that Michael Vick, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick, has been named Norfolk State University's 19th head football coach.
"Today marks a historic day for Norfolk State University," Webb said. "I am thrilled to welcome Michael Vick and his family back to the Hampton Roads area to lead our football program. One of the greatest athletes the region has ever seen, Coach Vick's leadership, knowledge, and dedication will pour into the fundamental layers of the foundation we hope to build for Norfolk State football."
With his strong ties to the region and state, Webb sees a bright future for recruiting during Vick's tenure. She hopes that Vick's prominence in the sport will enhance and develop the program's brand in the constantly evolving world of collegiate athletics.
"Coach Vick is one of the most electric athletes to ever come out of Virginia," Webb said. "From humble beginnings to massive stardom, we hope that his story will translate to student-athletes here at Norfolk State. I am confident that our football program will establish sustainable recruiting pipelines in the state of Virginia and across the country with this hire."
One of the most exciting players in league history, Vick spent 13 seasons in the NFL. The Newport News, Va. native played six years for the Atlanta Falcons and five years for the Philadelphia Eagles before final stints with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Coach Vick joining the Norfolk State family is another example of this truly being our time," Norfolk State president Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston said. "We are excited that he is bringing his experience and talents to help develop the next generation of student-athletes right here in Hampton Roads. This is an exciting time for the University and this community, and we look forward to a bright future."
Vick will be formally introduced at a press conference on Monday morning at 10 a.m. EST, viewable to all fans via YouTube, Facebook, X, and Instagram. Media members interested in attending the press conference must apply for credentials by 12 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22 by filling out this form.
"I am blessed and humbled by this opportunity to lead, mentor, and transform the football program at Norfolk State University," Vick said. "A prestigious HBCU with a rich athletics history, NSU provides a tremendous environment for students to reach their full potential on the field and just as importantly, in the classroom. I am honored to join the Norfolk State family and welcome your support as we embark on this journey together. BEHOLD THE GREEN AND GOLD."