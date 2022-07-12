What Players Are Scheduled for 2022 SWAC Football Media Day?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced the student-athletes set to participate in the league’s annual SWAC Football Media Day on Thursday, July 21 at 10:00 am CST at the Sheraton-Birmingham.



ESPN College football analyst Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker will host the event which is set to be carried live on ESPN3.



All twelve SWAC head football coaches will also be in attendance to address media about the upcoming 2022 football season.

Jackson State University's Shedeur Sanders speaks with media during the Southwestern Athletic Conference annual Football Media Day at the Sheraton-Birmingham Hotel in Birmingham, Ala., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Swac Media Day27; Credit:© Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC





A complete listing of the student-athletes slated to be in attendance is listed below.



Alabama A&M

Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim (WR) and Gary Quarles (RB)



Alabama State

Dematrius Davis (QB) and Irshaad Davis (DB)



Alcorn State

CJ Bolar (WR) and Keyron Kinsler Jr. (DB)



Bethune-Cookman

Kemari Averrett (TE) and Omari Hill-Robinson (DB)



Florida A&M

Isaiah Land (LB) and Xavier Smith (WR)



Grambling State

Tyler Thomas (OL) and Joshua Reed (DB)



Jackson State

Shedeur Sanders (QB) and Travis Hunter (WR/DB)



Mississippi Valley State

Caleb Johnson (RB) and Ronnie Thomas (DL)



Prairie View A&M

Trazon Connley (QB) and Tre'Vion Green (LB)



Southern

Dallas Black (OL) and Cameron Peterson (DL)



Texas Southern

Andrew Body (QB) and Demontario Anderson (DL)



Univ. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Skyler Perry (QB) and Mark Evans II (OL)

