What Players Are Scheduled for 2022 SWAC Football Media Day?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced the student-athletes set to participate in the league’s annual SWAC Football Media Day on Thursday, July 21 at 10:00 am CST at the Sheraton-Birmingham.
ESPN College football analyst Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker will host the event which is set to be carried live on ESPN3.
All twelve SWAC head football coaches will also be in attendance to address media about the upcoming 2022 football season.
A complete listing of the student-athletes slated to be in attendance is listed below.
Alabama A&M
Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim (WR) and Gary Quarles (RB)
Alabama State
Dematrius Davis (QB) and Irshaad Davis (DB)
Alcorn State
CJ Bolar (WR) and Keyron Kinsler Jr. (DB)
Bethune-Cookman
Kemari Averrett (TE) and Omari Hill-Robinson (DB)
Florida A&M
Isaiah Land (LB) and Xavier Smith (WR)
Grambling State
Tyler Thomas (OL) and Joshua Reed (DB)
Jackson State
Shedeur Sanders (QB) and Travis Hunter (WR/DB)
Mississippi Valley State
Caleb Johnson (RB) and Ronnie Thomas (DL)
Prairie View A&M
Trazon Connley (QB) and Tre'Vion Green (LB)
Southern
Dallas Black (OL) and Cameron Peterson (DL)
Texas Southern
Andrew Body (QB) and Demontario Anderson (DL)
Univ. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Skyler Perry (QB) and Mark Evans II (OL)