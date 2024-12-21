Prairie View A&M Expected To Hire Tremaine Jackson As Head Coach
HOUSTON — Tremaine Jackson will become the new head football coach at Prairie View A&M, a source told HBCU Legends.
On Saturday afternoon, Valdosta State lost 49-14 to Ferris State during the 2024 NCAA Division II National Championship game.
Jackson guided the Blazers to a 13-1 record in 2024.
"Prairie View hit a homerun," Coach Johnnie Cole said about Jackson becoming the Panthers' head coach. "He knows the area, he's a great person, he can recruit, it's a great hire."
COULD JACKSON BE THE LEADER THE PANTHERS NEED?
A Track Record of Excellence
Jackson's coaching career is a testament to his ability to build winning programs:
- Undefeated Season: Led Valdosta State to a perfect 13-0 record in 2024, reaching the NCAA Division II Semifinals.
- Historic Achievement: Became the first black coach to win the Gulf South Conference championship in 2023.
- Consistent Success: Amassed an impressive 30-8 record over three seasons at Valdosta State.
This remarkable success at Valdosta State, coupled with his overall 40-11 record as a head coach, demonstrates Jackson's capacity to elevate Prairie View A&M to new heights.
HBCU Roots and Defensive Mastery
Jackson's deep connections to HBCU football and his defensive expertise make him uniquely qualified to lead Prairie View A&M:
- HBCU Background: Played and coached at Texas Southern University, giving him invaluable insight into the HBCU experience.
- Defensive Genius: Led Texas Southern's defense to a No. 1 ranking in FCS football in 2011.
- Proven Turnaround Artist: Orchestrated one of the nation's most significant defensive improvements at Texas Southern, Abilene Christian, and Valdosta State.
Developing Talent and Building Character
Jackson's ability to nurture talent extends beyond the field:
- Academic Excellence: Coached two Academic All-Americans at Colorado Mesa.
- All-Conference Performers: Guided 21 players to All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honors.
- Community Focus: Emphasized community service, accumulating thousands of hours with his Valdosta State team.
National Recognition and Future Potential
Jackson's national acclaim positions him as a coach on the rise:
- Coach of the Year: Named 2024 AFCA Division II National Coach of the Year.
- Rising Star: Recognized by ESPN as one of 45 minority coaches under 45 to watch.
- NFL Connections: Participated in the NFL's Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship with the Steelers and Jaguars.
The Perfect Fit for Prairie View A&M
With Prairie View A&M's ambition to ascend to the "upper echelon of SWAC and FCS football," Tremaine Jackson emerges as the ideal candidate to lead this charge.
Expect the following under a Jackson-led program:
- A revitalized defense capable of dominating the SWAC
- Increased national visibility and recognition
- Enhanced player development, both on and off the field
- A strong community presence aligning with the university's values
With his proven track record and visionary leadership, Jackson could be the driving force to elevate Prairie View A&M to the forefront of HBCU and FCS football, establishing a lasting legacy of excellence for years to come.