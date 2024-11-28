SIAC Football All-Conference Honors, MVP, Coach Of The Year
Miles College won the 2024 SIAC Conference Championship. Here are the 2024 All-Conference honorees:
Coach of the Year: Sam Shade, Miles
Overall Player of the Year (MVP): David Wright III, Clark Atlanta
Offensive Player of the Year: Isaiah Knowles, Albany State
Defensive Player of the Year: Lashon Young, Miles
Freshman of the Year: Tiant Wyche, Albany State
Newcomer of the Year: Jamir Dismukes, Allen
Elite 16: Travaunta Abner, Miles
SIAC Honors: First Team
**Offensive Line**
- Ahmed Brimah (Albany State, Junior, Jonesboro, Ga.)
- Andrew Dorsey (Fort Valley State, Sophomore, Atlanta, Ga.)
- Jason Stovall (Miles, R-Senior, Atlanta, Ga.)
- Austin Euler (Clark Atlanta, Graduate, Lithonia, Ga.)
- Christian Twymon (Miles, Senior, Sylacauga, Ala.)
**Tight End**
- Travaunta Abner (Miles, Junior, Lanett, Ala.)
**Wide Receiver**
- Armone Harris (Clark Atlanta, Junior, Tampa, Fla.)
- Da'Shun Mitchell (Savannah State, Senior, Inman, S.C.)
**Running Back**
- Brandon Marshall (Fort Valley State, Graduate, Philadelphia, Pa.)
- Ike Brown (Lane, Senior, Shreveport, La.)
**Quarterback**
- David Wright III (Clark Atlanta, Junior, Tampa, Fla.)
**Defensive Line**
- Israel Nwokocha (Benedict, Junior, Atlanta, Ga.)
- Robert Brown (Lane, Junior, Monterey, Calif.)
- Roc Dowdell (Miles, R-Senior, Lanett, Ala.)
- Adeon Farmer (Fort Valley State, Junior, Lake City, Fla.)
**Linebacker**
- Jalil Lenore (Central State, Senior, Chicago, Ill.)
- Caleb Grant (Morehouse, Senior, Stone Mountain, Ga.)
- Ty'Metrius Patterson (Benedict, Senior, Detroit, Mich.)
**Defensive Back**
- Lashon Young (Miles, Sophomore, Sweet Water, Ala.)
- Dahlil Wilkins (Clark Atlanta, Senior, Bamberg, S.C.)
- Stephan French (Edward Waters, Sophomore, Powder Springs, Ga.)
- Malik Moore (Tuskegee, Junior, Tallahassee, Fla.)
**Special Teams**
- Kicker: Lorcan Ryans (Tuskegee, Sophomore, Limerick, Ireland)
- Punter: Lucas Wynn (Benedict, Sophomore, Powder Springs, Ga.)
- Punt Returner: DeJuan Bell (Fort Valley State, Graduate, North Augusta, S.C.)
- Kick Returner: Jaxon Williams (Benedict, Freshman, Dothan, Ala.)
SIAC Honors: Second Team
**Offensive Line**
- Jordan Taylor (Benedict, R-Senior, Mableton, Ga.)
- Denzell Moore (Clark Atlanta, Junior, Powder Springs, Ga.)
- Jose Gonzalez (Fort Valley State, Sophomore, Warner Robins, Ga.)
- Elliott Howell (Tuskegee, Senior, Atlanta, Ga.)
- Xavier Heard (Lane, Senior, Long Beach, Calif.)
**Tight End**
- Gentry Sparks (Fort Valley State, R-Junior, Tallahassee, Fla.)
**Wide Receiver**
- Jamill Williams (Albany State, R-Freshman, Atlanta, Ga.)
- Anthony Evelyn (Lane, Senior, Atlantic Beach, Fla.)
**Running Back**
- Tiant Wyche (Albany State, Freshman, Jacksonville, Fla.)
- Jonero Scott (Miles, R-Junior, Baton Rouge, La.)
**Quarterback**
- Isaiah Knowles (Albany State, R-Sophomore, Tampa, Fla.)
**Defensive Line**
- Xavier Esquillen (Savannah State, Sophomore, Charlotte, N.C.)
- Mike White (Central State, Senior, Springfield, Ohio)
- Jamichael Rogers (Miles, R-Junior, Bessemer, Ala.)
- Kurtis Waye (Clark Atlanta, Sophomore, McDonough, Ga.)
**Linebacker**
- William Hardy (Miles, Senior, Birmingham, Ala.)
- Gary Davis Jr. (Savannah State, Junior, Cairo, Ga.)
- Isaiah Stephens (Benedict, Graduate, Roanoke, Va.)
**Defensive Back**
- Lawrence McConnell (Kentucky State, Sophomore, St. Louis, Mo.)
- Mikael King Jr. (Tuskegee, Junior, Tuskegee, Ala.)
- Cam Williams (Miles, R-Sophomore, Bessemer, Ala.)
- Jeremiah Brown (Lane, Senior, Shreveport, La.)
**Special Teams**
- Kicker: Leonardo Cabrera (Clark Atlanta, Freshman, Forest Park, Ga.)
- Punter: Jose Chaires (Central State, Senior, Atlanta, Ga.)
- Punt Returner: Anthony Evelyn (Lane, Senior, Atlantic Beach, Fla.)
- Kick Returner: Anthony Evelyn (Lane, Senior, Atlantic Beach, Fla.)