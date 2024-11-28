HBCU Legends

SIAC Football All-Conference Honors, MVP, Coach Of The Year

The 2024 SIAC Football All-Conference Honors.

SIAC Press Release

SIAC Trophy
SIAC Trophy / SIAC

Miles College won the 2024 SIAC Conference Championship. Here are the 2024 All-Conference honorees:

Coach of the Year: Sam Shade, Miles

Overall Player of the Year (MVP): David Wright III, Clark Atlanta

Offensive Player of the Year: Isaiah Knowles, Albany State

Defensive Player of the Year: Lashon Young, Miles

Freshman of the Year: Tiant Wyche, Albany State

Newcomer of the Year: Jamir Dismukes, Allen

Elite 16: Travaunta Abner, Miles

Miles Wins SIAC Championship
Miles Wins SIAC Championship / Credit: SIAC

SIAC Honors: First Team

**Offensive Line**

- Ahmed Brimah (Albany State, Junior, Jonesboro, Ga.)

- Andrew Dorsey (Fort Valley State, Sophomore, Atlanta, Ga.)

- Jason Stovall (Miles, R-Senior, Atlanta, Ga.)

- Austin Euler (Clark Atlanta, Graduate, Lithonia, Ga.)

- Christian Twymon (Miles, Senior, Sylacauga, Ala.)

**Tight End**

- Travaunta Abner (Miles, Junior, Lanett, Ala.)

**Wide Receiver**

- Armone Harris (Clark Atlanta, Junior, Tampa, Fla.)

- Da'Shun Mitchell (Savannah State, Senior, Inman, S.C.)

**Running Back**

- Brandon Marshall (Fort Valley State, Graduate, Philadelphia, Pa.)

- Ike Brown (Lane, Senior, Shreveport, La.)

**Quarterback**

- David Wright III (Clark Atlanta, Junior, Tampa, Fla.)

**Defensive Line**

- Israel Nwokocha (Benedict, Junior, Atlanta, Ga.)

- Robert Brown (Lane, Junior, Monterey, Calif.)

- Roc Dowdell (Miles, R-Senior, Lanett, Ala.)

- Adeon Farmer (Fort Valley State, Junior, Lake City, Fla.)

**Linebacker**

- Jalil Lenore (Central State, Senior, Chicago, Ill.)

- Caleb Grant (Morehouse, Senior, Stone Mountain, Ga.)

- Ty'Metrius Patterson (Benedict, Senior, Detroit, Mich.)

**Defensive Back**

- Lashon Young (Miles, Sophomore, Sweet Water, Ala.)

- Dahlil Wilkins (Clark Atlanta, Senior, Bamberg, S.C.)

- Stephan French (Edward Waters, Sophomore, Powder Springs, Ga.)

- Malik Moore (Tuskegee, Junior, Tallahassee, Fla.)

**Special Teams**

- Kicker: Lorcan Ryans (Tuskegee, Sophomore, Limerick, Ireland)

- Punter: Lucas Wynn (Benedict, Sophomore, Powder Springs, Ga.)

- Punt Returner: DeJuan Bell (Fort Valley State, Graduate, North Augusta, S.C.)

- Kick Returner: Jaxon Williams (Benedict, Freshman, Dothan, Ala.)

SIAC Honors: Second Team

**Offensive Line**

- Jordan Taylor (Benedict, R-Senior, Mableton, Ga.)

- Denzell Moore (Clark Atlanta, Junior, Powder Springs, Ga.)

- Jose Gonzalez (Fort Valley State, Sophomore, Warner Robins, Ga.)

- Elliott Howell (Tuskegee, Senior, Atlanta, Ga.)

- Xavier Heard (Lane, Senior, Long Beach, Calif.)

**Tight End**

- Gentry Sparks (Fort Valley State, R-Junior, Tallahassee, Fla.)

**Wide Receiver**

- Jamill Williams (Albany State, R-Freshman, Atlanta, Ga.)

- Anthony Evelyn (Lane, Senior, Atlantic Beach, Fla.)

**Running Back**

- Tiant Wyche (Albany State, Freshman, Jacksonville, Fla.)

- Jonero Scott (Miles, R-Junior, Baton Rouge, La.)

**Quarterback**

- Isaiah Knowles (Albany State, R-Sophomore, Tampa, Fla.)

**Defensive Line**

- Xavier Esquillen (Savannah State, Sophomore, Charlotte, N.C.)

- Mike White (Central State, Senior, Springfield, Ohio)

- Jamichael Rogers (Miles, R-Junior, Bessemer, Ala.)

- Kurtis Waye (Clark Atlanta, Sophomore, McDonough, Ga.)

**Linebacker**

- William Hardy (Miles, Senior, Birmingham, Ala.)

- Gary Davis Jr. (Savannah State, Junior, Cairo, Ga.)

- Isaiah Stephens (Benedict, Graduate, Roanoke, Va.)

**Defensive Back**

- Lawrence McConnell (Kentucky State, Sophomore, St. Louis, Mo.)

- Mikael King Jr. (Tuskegee, Junior, Tuskegee, Ala.)

- Cam Williams (Miles, R-Sophomore, Bessemer, Ala.)

- Jeremiah Brown (Lane, Senior, Shreveport, La.)

**Special Teams**

- Kicker: Leonardo Cabrera (Clark Atlanta, Freshman, Forest Park, Ga.)

- Punter: Jose Chaires (Central State, Senior, Atlanta, Ga.)

- Punt Returner: Anthony Evelyn (Lane, Senior, Atlantic Beach, Fla.)

- Kick Returner: Anthony Evelyn (Lane, Senior, Atlantic Beach, Fla.)

