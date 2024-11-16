SIAC Football Championship Showdown - Clark Atlanta vs. Miles College
The 2024 SIAC Football Championship Game will feature an exciting matchup between the Clark Atlanta University Panthers (7-2-1, 6-2 SIAC) and the Miles College Golden Bears (8-2, 8-0 SIAC). Saturday's championship game will be a rematch from Week 9 when the Bears soundly defeated the Panthers, 49-28, at Panther Stadium.
Game Details
- Teams: Clark Atlanta University Panthers (7-2-1, 6-2 SIAC) vs Miles College Golden Bears (8-2, 8-0 SIAC)
- Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
- Time: 12:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM CST
- Venue: Albert J. H. Sloan - Alumni Stadium, Fairfield, AL
- Broadcast: ESPNU
Season Overview
Miles College Golden Bears
Miles College has had a dominant season, finishing with a perfect 8-0 conference record and securing the No. 1 seed in the championship game. The Golden Bears have been particularly impressive on both sides of the ball:
Offense: In Week 9, Miles has displayed a potent offensive attack in their 49-28 victory over Clark Atlanta. The Bears averaged 29.0 points, 173.4 rushing yards, and 182.6 passing yards. This year's total offense was 356 yards per contest and 40 touchdowns.
Defense: The Golden Bears' defense has been formidable, limiting its opponents to 16.5 points per game. Rushing on their defense front would be challenging, as they surrender just 98.9 yards per game. Coach Shade's passing defense smothers its foes to 175.8 yards per contest.
Clark Atlanta University Panthers
Clark Atlanta has had a strong season under first-year coach Teddy Keaton, who arrived from Allen. The Panther finished the season with a 7-2-1 overall record and a 6-2 conference record. They secured their spot in the championship game with some key performances:
Offensive Firepower: The Panthers have shown they can put up points, with running back Alan Riggins being a standout performer. Riggins rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns in their crucial win over Tuskegee, earning SIAC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Defensive Resilience: Clark Atlanta's defense has made critical plays when needed, as demonstrated in their victory over Tuskegee to keep their championship hopes alive.
Key Factors
1. Home Field Advantage: Miles College will compete in front of the Golden Bears faithful on its home field!
2. Previous Matchup: Miles defeated Clark Atlanta 49-28 earlier in the season, which may give them a psychological edge. However, the loser could be inspired to get payback.
3. Momentum: Both teams come into the championship game with recent victories. Miles has been on a seven-game winning streak, while Clark Atlanta has shown resilience in must-win situations after downing Morehouse while Fort Valley was losing.
4. Offensive Battle: Given that both teams can score heavily, this game might become a high-scoring contest. The team that executes crucial defensive stops could gain the advantage.
5. Championship Experience: Miles College's recent success in the conference may give them important experience in high-stakes games.
Players to Watch
Miles College: Keep an eye on defensive end Roc Dowdell, who had a standout performance of 7.0 sacks. Also, Jamichael Rogers has contributed 6.0 sacks for Miles.
Clark Atlanta: Quarterback David Wright II will be crucial for leading the Panthers' offensive strategy. Can the 2024 SIAC Player of the Year guide the Panthers to the upset of the Golden Bears?
This championship game will be an exciting end to the SIAC football season, with both teams aiming to conclude their successful campaigns with a conference title.
Head Coaches
- Sam Shade - Miles College (2024 SIAC Coach of the Year)
- Teddy Keaton - Clark Atlanta