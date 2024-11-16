HBCU Legends

SIAC Football Championship Showdown - Clark Atlanta vs. Miles College

The rematch of Week 9's clash will be just as dramatic during the 2024 SIAC Football Championship game.

Kyle T. Mosley

siac
siac / SIAC

The 2024 SIAC Football Championship Game will feature an exciting matchup between the Clark Atlanta University Panthers (7-2-1, 6-2 SIAC) and the Miles College Golden Bears (8-2, 8-0 SIAC). Saturday's championship game will be a rematch from Week 9 when the Bears soundly defeated the Panthers, 49-28, at Panther Stadium.

Game Details

  • Teams: Clark Atlanta University Panthers (7-2-1, 6-2 SIAC) vs Miles College Golden Bears (8-2, 8-0 SIAC)
  • Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
  • Time: 12:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM CST
  • Venue: Albert J. H. Sloan - Alumni Stadium, Fairfield, AL
  • Broadcast: ESPNU

Season Overview

Miles College
Miles College / Miles College Athletics

Miles College Golden Bears

Miles College has had a dominant season, finishing with a perfect 8-0 conference record and securing the No. 1 seed in the championship game. The Golden Bears have been particularly impressive on both sides of the ball:

Offense: In Week 9, Miles has displayed a potent offensive attack in their 49-28 victory over Clark Atlanta. The Bears averaged 29.0 points, 173.4 rushing yards, and 182.6 passing yards. This year's total offense was 356 yards per contest and 40 touchdowns.  

Defense: The Golden Bears' defense has been formidable, limiting its opponents to 16.5 points per game. Rushing on their defense front would be challenging, as they surrender just 98.9 yards per game. Coach Shade's passing defense smothers its foes to 175.8 yards per contest.

Clark Atlanta
Clark Atlanta / CAU Athletics

Clark Atlanta University Panthers

Clark Atlanta has had a strong season under first-year coach Teddy Keaton, who arrived from Allen. The Panther finished the season with a 7-2-1 overall record and a 6-2 conference record. They secured their spot in the championship game with some key performances:

Offensive Firepower: The Panthers have shown they can put up points, with running back Alan Riggins being a standout performer. Riggins rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns in their crucial win over Tuskegee, earning SIAC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Defensive Resilience:  Clark Atlanta's defense has made critical plays when needed, as demonstrated in their victory over Tuskegee to keep their championship hopes alive.

Key Factors

1.  Home Field Advantage: Miles College will compete in front of the Golden Bears faithful on its home field!

2.  Previous Matchup: Miles defeated Clark Atlanta 49-28 earlier in the season, which may give them a psychological edge. However, the loser could be inspired to get payback.

3.  Momentum: Both teams come into the championship game with recent victories. Miles has been on a seven-game winning streak, while Clark Atlanta has shown resilience in must-win situations after downing Morehouse while Fort Valley was losing.

4.  Offensive Battle: Given that both teams can score heavily, this game might become a high-scoring contest. The team that executes crucial defensive stops could gain the advantage.

5.  Championship Experience: Miles College's recent success in the conference may give them important experience in high-stakes games.

Players to Watch

Miles College: Keep an eye on defensive end Roc Dowdell, who had a standout performance of 7.0 sacks. Also, Jamichael Rogers has contributed 6.0 sacks for Miles.

Clark Atlanta: Quarterback David Wright II will be crucial for leading the Panthers' offensive strategy. Can the 2024 SIAC Player of the Year guide the Panthers to the upset of the Golden Bears?

This championship game will be an exciting end to the SIAC football season, with both teams aiming to conclude their successful campaigns with a conference title.

Head Coaches

  • Sam Shade - Miles College (2024 SIAC Coach of the Year)
  • Teddy Keaton - Clark Atlanta

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football