SIAC Football Championship Showdown - Clark Atlanta vs. Miles College

𝐍𝐎𝐁𝐎𝐃𝐘 𝐁𝐄𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐑! 🏆🏈🐾



Congratulations to David Wright III on winning @thesiac Player of the Year! David led the conference with 2,989 total yards and is currently ranked 5th in Division II in passing yards (2,915)!#GoPanthers🐾 | #BeTheReason pic.twitter.com/scJgU5E2Oj