South Carolina State Dominates Fort Valley State
ORANGEBURG, SC — The South Carolina State Bulldogs secured a convincing 30-3 win against Fort Valley State on Saturday, October 19th, at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium/Willie E. Jeffries Field in Orangeburg, SC.
South Carolina State revived a longstanding rivalry with Fort Valley State, meeting for the first time in 60 years. The Bulldogs dominated the last four meetings, and No. 5 was no different.
The victory improved the Bulldogs' record to 4-2 overall, while Fort Valley State fell to 4-3 overall, 4-1 in the SIAC.
Offensive Highlights
Einaj Carter played a crucial role in the Bulldogs' success, recording two touchdowns and 82 yards receiving.
The scoring began in the second quarter when running back Deondra Duehart found the end zone with a 2-yard run. Carter then caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Eric Phoenix, giving SC State a 14-0 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, redshirt freshman Kyle Gallegos, a three-time MEAC Rookie of the Week, extended the lead to 17-0 with a 25-yard field goal. Carter struck again with another touchdown reception from Phoenix, this time for 39 yards.
Defensive Standouts
The Bulldogs' defense put on a solid performance, limiting Fort Valley State to three points. True freshman Ka'Von Chisolm led the defensive effort with five tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks for 22 yards. Linebacker Aaron Smith and defensive lineman John Hannibal also contributed five tackles each.
Special Teams Contribution
Senior punter Dyson Roberts had an impressive outing, averaging 43.9 yards per punt on seven attempts. His longest punt traveled 67 yards, placing two inside the 20-yard line.
Looking Ahead
South Carolina State will open their Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) play on Saturday, October 26th, against Delaware State. The game, which will be part of the Bulldogs' Homecoming 2024 celebrations, is scheduled for a 3:30 pm kickoff at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium and will be televised live on ESPN+.