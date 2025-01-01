Sugar Bowl Reportedly Postponed Following New Year's Incident In New Orleans
The Allstate Sugar Bowl will be rescheduled until Jan. 2nd following the New Year's Eve deadly attack in New Orleans, Louisiana, according to Representative Troy Carter of Louisiana at the local press conference.
In the early hours of a New Year's Day celebration, tragedy struck as a man driving a white pickup truck plowed into pedestrians celebrating on the iconic Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Multiple people suffered fatalities, and others were severely injured, according to authorities. The NOPD announced that the perpetrator was killed after the assault.
Details about the game's new kickoff time and location will be released as soon as they are available.
The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans organization released a statement regarding the incident:
The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred on Bourbon Street early on New Year's Day.
Our hearts go out to all victims and their families during this difficult time and express our deepest gratitude to the first responders who acted swiftly and bravely on the scene.
New Orleans is a city built on resilience and this heartbreaking event reminds us of the importance of coming together to support one another, to honor those affected, and to work toward healing as a community. In
times of tragedy, the New Orleans community has always shown extraordinary courage and compassion, and we are certain that this time will be no different.
Last night's incident on Bourbon Street may impact attendance for upcoming sports events such as the Sugar Bowl, Super Bowl, and HBCU Legacy Bowl/HBCU Combine.