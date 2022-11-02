SWAC Football Scoreboard | Week 10
Southwestern Athletic Conference football games scoreboard for Week 10 in 2022.
WEEK 10 SCOREBOARD
Thursday, November 3
- Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State– 6:30 pm (ESPNU)
Friday, November 4
- Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M– 6:30 pm (ESPNU)
Saturday, November 5
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State– 2:00 pm (ESPN+)
- Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman– 3:00 pm (HBCU GO)
- Southern at Florida A&M– 5:00 pm (ESPN3)
- Jackson State at Texas Southern–6:00 pm (ESPN+)
All times listed Central Standard Time (CST)
