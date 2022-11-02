Skip to main content

SWAC Football Scoreboard | Week 10

Southwestern Athletic Conference football games scoreboard for Week 10 in 2022.

Southwestern Athletic Conference football games scoreboard for Week 10 in 2022.

JSU linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr.

WEEK 10 SCOREBOARD

Thursday, November 3

  • Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State– 6:30 pm (ESPNU)

Friday, November 4

  • Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M– 6:30 pm (ESPNU)

Saturday, November 5

  • Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State– 2:00 pm (ESPN+)
  • Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman– 3:00 pm (HBCU GO)
  • Southern at Florida A&M– 5:00 pm (ESPN3)
  • Jackson State at Texas Southern–6:00 pm (ESPN+)

All times listed Central Standard Time (CST)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

IMG_9859
Football

Could Andrew Body and Texas Southern Take Down Goliath, Jackson State?

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19340806_168388561_lowres
Football

Deion Sanders' Powerful Message for 'Who to Kick it With'

By Kyle T. Mosley
Aubrey Miller Jr. and Sy'veon Wilkerson
Football

Deion Sanders: Pleased with the 'Tenacity' of Aubrey Miller Jr., Sy'veon Wilkerson

By Kyle T. Mosley
Deion Sanders
Football

Jackson State's Annihilation of Southern, On Verge of SWAC Domination

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19322107_168388561_lowres
Football

HBCU Football Scoreboard | Week 9

By Kyle T. Mosley
Deion Sanders
Football

Jackson State-Southern Live Game Thread

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19323179_168388561_lowres
BANDS

Boombox Classic: Human Jukebox vs. Sonic Boom of the South Rankings

By Kyle T. Mosley
Southern vs Jackson State
Football

HBCU Football's Games of the Week, Players to Watch | Week 9

By Thai Floyd