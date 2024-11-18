SWAC Takes Action: Suspensions and Fines After Jackson State vs. Alabama State Brawl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced suspensions and institutional fines stemming from a postgame altercation that transpired between the Jackson State University and Alabama State University football teams on Saturday, Nov. 16.
“Acts on unsportsmanlike conduct have zero place in the sports of intercollegiate athletics and within the Southwestern Athletic Conference and we are extremely disappointed to have had consecutive weeks of football competition negatively impacted by these unfortunate occurrences,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.
“We will continue to work with our membership to implement the necessary policies and procedures to deter this type of behavior. We will also continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for all acts deemed to be unsportsmanlike and contrary to the high standard of good sportsmanship we expect from all individuals associated with the athletics programs within our league.”
After conducting a comprehensive investigation, it was determined that both schools violated the league’s code of ethics/conduct by committing acts of unsportsmanlike conduct.
16 student-athletes (seven from Jackson State and nine from Alabama State) have been suspended for the next scheduled contest for both schools for their respective involvement in the altercation.
Additionally, in accordance with league bylaws and sports regulations, the Conference Office has levied a fine against Jackson State in the amount $25,000.00, along with a fine against Alabama State in the amount of $25,000.00.