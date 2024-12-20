Teddy Bridgewater: A New Rising Star For HBCU Head Coach Positions

HBCU Legends

Coach Bridgewater is a hot commodity on the open head coaching circuit among several HBCU football programs.

HOUSTON - Teddy Bridgewater is a prominent candidate for head coach. On Saturday, he led his alma mater, the Miami Northwestern Bulls, to the Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) 3A State Championship, dominating Jacksonville Raines with a score of 41-0.

After the rout, several NFL teams and HBCU football programs are interested in him as a candidate for current job openings.

Bridgewater's potential as a coach has been recognized. He recently confirmed through a social media post that two HBCU programs, eager for his leadership, have contacted him.

"A new HBCU reached out to interview me today, and a couple of NFL teams have also offered coaching jobs. This is a cool process, no lie," Bridgewater posted.

The Miami Northwestern Bulls had an impressive playoff campaign under Bridgewater. The state champions outscored their opponents 269 to 12, with four shutouts.

  • Regional Quarterfinal - Northwestern 69, Barron Collier 0
  • Regional Semifinals - Northwestern 64, Lely 12
  • Regional Finals - Northwestern 55, Cypress Lake 0
  • State Semifinals - Northwestern 40, Eau Gallie 0
  • State Championship - Northwestern 41, Raines 0

His junior quarterback Leon Strawder completed 19-of-27 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns in the title contest versus the Vikings, according to Jeff Gardenour.    

Bridgewater features another exceptionally talented underclassman, wide receiver Nicholas Lennear, who recorded four receptions for 121 yards in the championship game.

Current openings for head football coaches at HBCUs include Prairie View A&M, Mississippi Valley State, Alabama A&M, Delaware State, Elizabeth City State, Lane College, Fort Valley State, and Shaw.

Since 2020, several professional football players have taken on head coaching positions at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The coaches are:

  • Deion Sanders at Jackson State
  • Eddie George at Tennessee State
  • Bubba McDowell at Prairie View A&M
  • Eddie Robinson Jr. at Alabama State
  • Cris Dishman at Texas Southern
  • Mickey Joseph at Grambling State
  • Vincent Brown at North Carolina A&T

If Bridgewater accepts an offer from an HBCU, he will join Michael Vick as another former NFL player elevated to these ranks.

