Terance Mathis Focuses On Building Morehouse Men Who Can Win On The Field, And In Life
"The thing is about these young men is no matter what the score is, they see that I'm not giving up, and they're not giving up," Coach Terance Mathis fervently said about his football team before kicking off on Homecoming Saturday.
When HBCU Legends met with Coach Mathis in April, he expected the Maroon Tigers football squad to be further along than its 1-6 record.
Rebuilding a Legacy with Patience and Persistence
Although the rookie head coach's team is riddled with injuries, he and his staff believe they're laying a foundation for the Maroon Tigers.
"It's a beautiful program," Mathis commented. "It's a gold mine of a program, and it has a foundation there that is ready to be built on stronger and better with more tools and more individuals and more great players to help it, to help that foundation be strong and sustainable for years."
A Season of Transition and Determination
Challenges and Victories
Coach Terance Mathis acknowledged that the Morehouse football team has encountered numerous challenges this season, including injuries and the need to adapt to a new coaching system. As the third head coach in three years, Mathis understands the instability that has affected the program.
Mathis said, "When you disturb the ordinary, it's hard for those who are used to doing things a certain way for a long time to try to do something different. I'm patient enough. I will continue with the process. I will continue with my philosophy. I'm going to continue to be uncommon."
Key Players and Leadership
Mathis highlighted the contributions of key team leaders such as Jeremiah Johnson, Stephen Singleton, and Caleb Grant. In a season riddled with adversity, their leadership has been pivotal.
The team, is young with only eight seniors, showcases a talented and eager sophomore class gaining essential experience. This mixture of seasoned leadership and young talent forms a base Mathis is anxious to build for the Maroon Tigers.
Recruiting and Building for the Future
Strengthening the Team
Looking forward, Mathis is committed to bolstering the team through strategic recruitment. He focuses on junior colleges and leveraging the transfer portal to improve the offensive line significantly.
Why Morehouse, according to Coach Mathis? "We're going to be an extension of your home. We're going to take care of him. We're going to love him. We're going to nurture him whatsoever, and make sure he graduates from college. And make sure make sure his has all the life answers to the test for him to become a professional."
This focus on recruiting emphasizes the depth and physicality needed to compete at a high level. In particular, he aims to attract local talent from Georgia, Alabama, and Florida, including high-profile high schools like Westlake and Douglas.
NFL Experience Transition
Mathis's background as a former NFL player brings a unique perspective and professionalism to the Morehouse program. His experience serves as a powerful motivator and role model for young athletes, demonstrating what success looks like beyond financial motivation.
Former NFL players and friends of Mathis have shown an interest in senior wide receiver Ajani Williams, who is expected to return from injury at Homecoming.
"We're excited about him. This young man, even when some of my former teammates come to visit, and we watch the film, they'll stand up and say, who is that guy?"
Emphasizing Execution and Consistency
Offensive and Defensive Strategies
On the field, Coach Mathis emphasizes the importance of execution. The team faces significant challenges, particularly with the quarterback position, due to a series of injuries.
Sophomore Miles Scott has shown potential but needs better protection and decision-making support. Running backs Chase Devaughn and Jaden Jones have also been pivotal in their offensive strategy, with Jones known for his physicality in pass protection.
Defensively, linebackers Caleb Grant and Sean Jones have been standout performers, each receiving conference honors. Despite this, the team needs to enhance tackling and reduce explosive plays permitted by opponents. Coach Mathis stressed a week-by-week approach, focusing on gradual improvement and maintaining high standards.
The Cultural Impact and Community Engagement
Morehouse College Culture
Morehouse College has a unique and revered culture, demanding respect for its brand and its rich history. Mathis, who is not an alumnus, expresses profound respect and commitment to this culture.
Coach Mathis is thrilled that Morehouse will host influential HBCU media figures like Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith with First Take before the team squares off against Clark Atlanta on Nov. 8. He also wanted a notable coach to visit the campus for Homecoming.
"I was trying to get the whole ESPN Game Day crew with Nick Saban and everybody down here for the Homecoming. I wanted them to see something they've never seen at an HBCU, but that didn't happen."
Community Support With Fellow Coaches
Moreover, Mathis spoke on the importance of support within the athletic department, noting a positive camaraderie among coaches. Celebrating successes together, as seen with the track and field coach, fosters a community environment that aids in navigating challenges.
The Heart of the Program: More Than Football
Mentorship and Life Beyond the Field
At the core of Coach Mathis's philosophy is a commitment to developing young men beyond the football field. He emphasizes patience, faith, and staying true to oneself while pursuing success. Mathis underscores the importance of mentorship, guiding athletes to success in sports and life.
A Call to the Morehouse Community
As Morehouse prepares for its homecoming game against Fort Valley State, Mathis hopes the Morehouse faithful will "tailgate, fill the stadium, watch their soon-to-be Morehouse men win a football game. I want that thing rocking so I can say my first Homecoming was something I will never forget."
Building the Future, One Game at a Time
Fort Valley is smarting from a loss against South Carolina State. Morehouse desperately would like to hang a W in the win column for the SpelHouse Homecoming spectators. "So far, we've had two great days of practice. We're excited about playing this game," Mathis noted.
Coach Mathis's first season at Morehouse College is one of establishing a foundation built on persistence, strategic recruitment, and community support. His journey is one of optimism and a steadfast commitment to the values of Morehouse College, ensuring a bright future for its football program.
Mathis concluded, "I am employed to develop young men to be Morehouse men. I am part of The House now, and I respect that brand. I'm doing everything in my power not to embarrass Morehouse College."