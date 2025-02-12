Texas Southern Gears Up For Power 4 Clash And Six Thrilling Home Games This Season
The Texas Southern Tigers unveiled their 2025 football schedule, which includes six home games, a road trip to California, and eight significant SWAC matchups.
"This is a well-balanced schedule which we plan to take full advantage of," head coach Cris Dishman said. "Having multiple bye weeks at critical points of the season will help us tremendously while also having the opportunity to host six home games is big for our student-athletes and our fans. We open the season and end the season at home as our goal is to put the best product on the field and win a championship."
Kicking off the season with new head coach Tremaine Jackson and Prairie View A&M at home during the annual Labor Day Classic will attract significant interest from both fanbases in the Houston area.
Week 2, TSU travels to the West Coast for a meeting with the University of California. In Week 3, Lamar visits Shell Energy Stadium in a game the Tigers nearly won in Beaumont in 2024.
TSU will have a bye in Week 4 before traveling to Itta Bena to meet new head coach Terrell Buckley and the Delta Devils of Mississippi Valley State in Week 5.
In Week 6, the Golden Lions of Arkansas Pine-Bluff will face the Tigers in their third SWAC matchup in Houston. Following this, an important clash against Grambling State is scheduled for Week 7 at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling, Louisiana.
Week 8 will be a Homecoming game against VA Lynchburg at Durley Stadium.
Week 9 provides Texas Southern much-needed rest before they host SWAC West contenders, the Alcorn State Braves, at home in Week 10.
The Tigers are set for crucial SWAC matchups on the road against Alabama State in Week 11 and Southern in Week 12 before returning home for the season finale against new coach Sam Shade and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in Week 13.
The 2025 TSU Football Spring Game is set for Saturday, Apr. 12, with spring practice commencing on Mar. 17.
2025 Texas Southern Football Schedule
Home Games (Shell Energy Stadium unless noted):
- Aug. 30 (Sat): Prairie View A&M (Labor Day Classic)
- Sep. 13 (Sat): Lamar
- Oct. 4 (Sat): Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Oct. 18 (Sat): Virginia-Lynchburg (Homecoming at Alexander Durley Stadium)
- Nov 1 (Sat): Alcorn State
- Nov. 22 (Sat): Alabama A&M
Away Games:
- Sep. 6 (Sat): California (Berkeley, CA)
- Sep. 27 (Sat): Mississippi Valley State (Itta Bena, MS)
- Oct. 11 (Sat): Grambling State (Grambling, LA)
- Nov. 8 (Sat): Alabama State (Montgomery, AL)
- Nov. 15 (Sat): Southern University (Baton Rouge, LA)
Key Strengths & Analysis:
Historic Home Game Volume
- The six home games mark the most since 2012, providing a significant advantage for the Tigers fans to engage with the team. Coach Cris Dishman emphasized this as a pivotal factor for building momentum.
Strategic Bye Weeks
- The Tigers have two open dates (Sep. 20 and Oct. 25), strategically placed before critical SWAC matchups. This allows recovery and preparation for the late-season push in the SWAC.
High-Profile Non-Conference Opportunity
- The road game on Sep. 6 against California (ACC) provides national exposure and marks the program's first trip to the West Coast since 2008.
- While it presents challenges, this opportunity serves as a showcase for recruiting and fundraising for the Tigers. Additionally, it allows the team to compete against a higher-level opponent in a different atmosphere.
SWAC Contender Matchups
- The Labor Day Classic opener against Prairie View A&M sets an important tone for the crosstown rivalry. New head coach Tremaine Jackson aims to have the Panthers start strong and make a statement against the Tigers.
- Keep an eye on the final two months of the season. Key games include the matchup on Oct. 11 at Grambling State, a home game on Nov. 1 against Alcorn State, a game on Nov. 8 in Montgomery against Alabama State, and a Nov. 15 clash with Southern University, the 2024 SWAC West runner-up.
- The season-ending game against Alabama A&M could be crucial for winning the SWAC West title.
Final Outlook:
The schedule balances home-field advantages with opportunities for national visibility. Success hinges on leveraging early home games and managing the demanding November road stretch.
Coach Dishman's focus on "multiple bye weeks" and a "championship goal" reflects a calculated approach to climbing the SWAC. Will the Tigers answer the bell to become true contenders in 2025?
We shall see.