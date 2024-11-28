The Impact Of Head Coaches On HBCU Football Success In 2024
HOUSTON — In the world of HBCU football, head coaches play a pivotal role in shaping program success. The position is a polarizing subject. While discussions about "Who's the Best in the HBCUs" often revolve around schools, championships, and players, the ultimate responsibility for a program's trajectory lies with the head coach. Arguably, the most impactful leadership position in HBCU sports.
The Multifaceted Role of a Head Coach
After speaking to former coaches, several believe a strong head coach is crucial for leadership across various elements:
- Locker room management
- Staff development
- Administrative duties
- Team meetings
- Recruiting efforts
- Public relations
- Alumni engagement
- Fan interactions
- Family involvement
- Academic oversight
Many may disagree with this statement. Nonetheless, the success or failure of a football program can hinge on the capabilities of this single individual - THE HEAD COACH.
Recent Success Stories
In recent years, coaches have demonstrated the transformative power of effective leadership at HBCUs.
Quick Turnarounds
- Deion Sanders (Jackson State)
- Trei Oliver (NCCU)
- Willie Simmons (Florida A&M)
- Chennis Berry (South Carolina State)
- Terrence Graves (Southern)
- Sam Shade (Miles)
- Teddy Keaton (Clark Atlanta)
Maintaining Success
- James Colzie III (Florida A&M)
- T.C. Taylor (Jackson State)
Eddie Robinson, Jr. (Alabama State), Damon Wilson (Morgan State), Connell Maynor (AAMU) are having positive effects on their programs.
Notable Achievements
In his first season at South Carolina State, Chennis Berry may accomplish a remarkable feat by winning the Celebration Bowl in his first season as a Division I head coach. Berry has already been named the 2024 MEAC Coach of the Year and AFCA Region 2 Coach of the Year.
Berry, T.C. Taylor, and Eddie George (Big South-OVC COTY) are the three HBCU candidates as finalists for the 2024 Eddie G. Robinson Award bestowed on the FCS' best coach of the year.
Third-year head coach Sam Shade led the Golden Bears to win the SIAC Championship. Miles College won its first NCAA Division II playoff game against Carson-Newman. Also, in his third season at the helm is Maurice Flowers, who had Johnson C. Smith undefeated before losing its final two games.
In his rookie season, Cris Dishman earned the most wins in over 20 years at Texas Southern. Should the Tigers have won against Lamar and Southern, the program would have been at 7-4 with a chance at the SWAC West title.
The Pressure to Perform
The coaching landscape in HBCU football is increasingly demanding. Short-term expectations force programs to produce quick turnarounds, with less patience for long-term rebuilding efforts.
Financial Implications
Winning translates directly to increased revenue through:
Improved recruiting
Higher ticket sales
Increased corporate sponsorships
Enhanced NIL opportunities
Brand Equity: Success on the field directly impacts the institution's brand and marketability.
Job Security: A leading factor for athletic directors' careers often hinges on making the right coaching hires and decisions.
Recent Coaching Changes
Prairie View A&M
Despite initial success, Bubba McDowell's contract was not renewed after a disappointing third season. McDowell claimed a share of the SWAC West crown in Season One. The following year, the Panthers earned the division title outright before losing to the 2023 HBCU National Champions from Florida A&M in the SWAC championship game. But neither was enough for him to retain his job.
Norfolk State
Former SWAC Coach of the Year Dawson Odums was "relieved of his duties" by Dr. Webb after four inconsistent seasons with the Spartans.
What's Next Matters
The role of head coach in HBCU football extends far beyond the sidelines as programs seek to boost their profiles and revenues, finding the "right guy" for the job has become more critical than ever.
The pressure to win quickly and consistently reshapes the coaching landscape, with implications for coaches, athletic directors, and institutions.
Recruiting, ticket sales, corporate sponsorships, and NIL money all correlate to the success of a sports program.
In the next installment, we'll explore Prairie View A&M's strategy for finding a successor to Bubba McDowell and the challenges of recruiting top coaching talent in the competitive HBCU football environment.