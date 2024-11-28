HBCU Legends

The Impact Of Head Coaches On HBCU Football Success In 2024

The head football coach, in most cases, can be considered the most impactful position in HBCU sports.

Kyle T. Mosley

Chennis Berry, TC Taylor, Terrance Graves
Chennis Berry, TC Taylor, Terrance Graves / CREDIT: SU, SCS, HBCU LEGENDS
HOUSTON — In the world of HBCU football, head coaches play a pivotal role in shaping program success. The position is a polarizing subject. While discussions about "Who's the Best in the HBCUs" often revolve around schools, championships, and players, the ultimate responsibility for a program's trajectory lies with the head coach. Arguably, the most impactful leadership position in HBCU sports.

Chennis Berry
Chennis Berry / SCS Athletics

The Multifaceted Role of a Head Coach

After speaking to former coaches, several believe a strong head coach is crucial for leadership across various elements:

  • Locker room management
  • Staff development
  • Administrative duties
  • Team meetings
  • Recruiting efforts
  • Public relations
  • Alumni engagement
  • Fan interactions
  • Family involvement
  • Academic oversight

Many may disagree with this statement. Nonetheless, the success or failure of a football program can hinge on the capabilities of this single individual - THE HEAD COACH.

Deion Sanderr
Deion Sanders at the 2022 SWAC Football Championship in Jackson, MS. / CREDIT: HBCU Legends, Kyle A. Mosley

Recent Success Stories

In recent years, coaches have demonstrated the transformative power of effective leadership at HBCUs.

Quick Turnarounds

  • Deion Sanders (Jackson State)
  • Trei Oliver (NCCU)
  • Willie Simmons (Florida A&M)
  • Chennis Berry (South Carolina State)
  • Terrence Graves (Southern)
  • Sam Shade (Miles)
  • Teddy Keaton (Clark Atlanta)

Maintaining Success

  • James Colzie III (Florida A&M)
  • T.C. Taylor (Jackson State)

Eddie Robinson, Jr. (Alabama State), Damon Wilson (Morgan State), Connell Maynor (AAMU) are having positive effects on their programs.

Eddie George
Tennessee State head coach Eddie George reacts watches the scoreboard during a timeout against Southeast Missouri State at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notable Achievements

In his first season at South Carolina State, Chennis Berry may accomplish a remarkable feat by winning the Celebration Bowl in his first season as a Division I head coach. Berry has already been named the 2024 MEAC Coach of the Year and AFCA Region 2 Coach of the Year.  

Berry, T.C. Taylor, and Eddie George (Big South-OVC COTY) are the three HBCU candidates as finalists for the 2024 Eddie G. Robinson Award bestowed on the FCS' best coach of the year.

Third-year head coach Sam Shade led the Golden Bears to win the SIAC Championship. Miles College won its first NCAA Division II playoff game against Carson-Newman. Also, in his third season at the helm is Maurice Flowers, who had Johnson C. Smith undefeated before losing its final two games.

In his rookie season, Cris Dishman earned the most wins in over 20 years at Texas Southern. Should the Tigers have won against Lamar and Southern, the program would have been at 7-4 with a chance at the SWAC West title.

Coach TC Taylor Smiles At Postgame Interview - Texas Southern Game
Coach TC Taylor Smiles At Postgame Interview - Texas Southern Game / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends; Sept. 28, 2024 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, TX.

The Pressure to Perform

The coaching landscape in HBCU football is increasingly demanding. Short-term expectations force programs to produce quick turnarounds, with less patience for long-term rebuilding efforts.

Financial Implications

Winning translates directly to increased revenue through:

Improved recruiting
Higher ticket sales
Increased corporate sponsorships
Enhanced NIL opportunities

Brand Equity: Success on the field directly impacts the institution's brand and marketability.  

Job Security: A leading factor for athletic directors' careers often hinges on making the right coaching hires and decisions.

Coach Bubba McDowell and Coach Cris Dishman
Coach Bubba McDowell and Coach Cris Dishman / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends; Aug. 26, 2024 at Prairie View A&M's 39th Labor Day Classic Press Conference

Recent Coaching Changes

Prairie View A&M  

Despite initial success, Bubba McDowell's contract was not renewed after a disappointing third season. McDowell claimed a share of the SWAC West crown in Season One. The following year, the Panthers earned the division title outright before losing to the 2023 HBCU National Champions from Florida A&M in the SWAC championship game. But neither was enough for him to retain his job.

Norfolk State

Former SWAC Coach of the Year Dawson Odums was "relieved of his duties" by Dr. Webb after four inconsistent seasons with the Spartans.

Eddie Robinson
Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson takes a hard look at his team s first-half effort against Tennessee State at Vanderbilt s Dudley Field on Oct. 8, 1983. Coach Robinson team was down 7-0 most of the game until they scored a touchdown with time running out for a 7-7 tie, spoiling the Blue Blue s homecoming festivities. / Ricky Rogers / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

What's Next Matters

The role of head coach in HBCU football extends far beyond the sidelines as programs seek to boost their profiles and revenues, finding the "right guy" for the job has become more critical than ever.  

The pressure to win quickly and consistently reshapes the coaching landscape, with implications for coaches, athletic directors, and institutions.

Recruiting, ticket sales, corporate sponsorships, and NIL money all correlate to the success of a sports program.

In the next installment, we'll explore Prairie View A&M's strategy for finding a successor to Bubba McDowell and the challenges of recruiting top coaching talent in the competitive HBCU football environment.

