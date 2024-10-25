Grambling State Head Coaches Receive Contract Extensions
GRAMBLING, La. - Grambling State University Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Trayvean Scott announced contract extensions for head softball coach Nekeya Hall, head women's soccer coach Justin Wagar, head women's volleyball coach Paige Phillips and head baseball coach Davin Pierre, on Thursday afternoon.
Hall and Wagar received two-year contract extension that will run through Dec. 2027. Phillips also earned a two-year extension goes through June 2028.
Pierre picked up a three-year extension that's set to run through May 2028.
Each contract extension has been approved by the University of Louisiana System (ULS) Board of Supervisors.
"Grambling State University is thrilled to extend the contracts of coaches Nakeya Hall, Paige Phillips, Davin Pierre and Justin Wagar. Their commitment to excellence, leadership, and the wholistic development of our student-athletes have been exceptional," said Dr. Trayvean Scott, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. "Each coach brings a unique strength to our athletic programs, and we are confident that their continued contributions will elevate our teams to new heights."
Hall has ushered in a new era of success for the Grambling State softball program. She is third all-time in wins at GSU (102) and had the highest winning percentage in the history of the program (.434). In 2023, she led the Tigers to the SWAC Championship game, the first time GSU had advanced that far since 2001.
Wagar, who is currently in his sixth season leading the GSU women's soccer program, has been one of the most dominant soccer coaches in Grambling State history. He's currently first in all-time wins at GSU, currently sporting a 67-47-13 record. Last season, he captured his first SWAC Tournament Championship and NCAA Tournament berth. He's led the Tigers to two SWAC regular season crowns and four SWAC title game appearances.
Since taking over the Grambling State women's volleyball program in 2022, Phillips has kept the Lady Tiger in the top half of the SWAC. In just her first season, she led GSU to the No. 3 seed in the SWAC Tournament, the program's highest since 2009.
Head baseball coach Davin Pierre assumed the reins of the GSU baseball program in 2022 after spending 12 seasons as an assistant. In just his third season as head coach, Pierre led GSU to a SWAC Tournament championship and clinched the Tigers' first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2010. Pierre has proven to be one of the elite coaches in the SWAC, sporting a 60-25 record in conference play. With an 81-85 overall record, he's third in winning percentage (.488) just behind Grambling Legends Wilbert Ellis (.594) and Ralph Waldo Emerson Jones (.703).