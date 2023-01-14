Talladega College, 'Brown Girls Do Gymnastics' Partner for 2nd HBCU Women’s Gymnastics Program

A new HBCU women's artistic gymnastic program will launch at Talladega College through a partnership with Brown Girls Do Gymnastics.

Saturday in Atlanta, the Brown Girls Do Gymnastics founder Derrin Moore and Talladega College President Gregory J. Vincent announce the new coalition and birth of the second HBCU women's gymnastics program behind Fisk University.

"This historic moment will have a lasting impact. Establishing a women's gymnastics team at Talladega College will expand opportunities for HBCU student-athletes to compete in a rewarding sport that fosters discipline, confidence, and success," said Talladega College President Gregory J. Vincent. "Developing our first-ever women's gymnastics team will also promote student and alumni engagement and pride, enhance the college's brand, and help create a pipeline of diverse gymnasts." "While there are over eighty intercollegiate women's gymnastics teams in the nation and many gymnastics clubs, Talladega will be one of only two HBCU teams," added Talladega College Vice President and Athletic Director Michael Grant. "Having a team will give our athletes greater visibility and recognition." In addition to providing more opportunities for black and brown gymnasts to compete, BGDG creates awareness surrounding issues such as injury prevention, coaching, recruiting, and judging. The organization also promotes camaraderie among HBCUs via diverse gymnastics events and activities, including an annual conference. Talladega College will host the 8th Annual BGDG Conference, which will be held July 18 – 21, 2024. *Courtesy Talladega College

