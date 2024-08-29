HBCU Legends

HBCU Football Week 1 Guide: Schedules, Bold Predictions, Must-See Matchups, And How To Watch

The full schedule of HBCU football games in Week 1 will kick off this Labor Day weekend in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, CAA, and OVC conferences.

Kyle T. Mosley

HBCU Football - Week 1
HBCU Football - Week 1 / Credit: USA TODAY SPORTS
In this story:

HOUSTON - The full schedule of HBCU football games in Week 1 will kick off this Labor Day weekend in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, CAA, and OVC conferences. Jackson State and North Carolina A&T are scheduled to begin Week 1 against FBS opponents. Thursday night's game between JSU and ULM is expected to be closely contested and potentially deliver the first upset of the 2024 season.

This weekend, we will open with three featured games for the week. First-year head coaches will clash when South Carolina State visits Florida A&M inside Bragg Stadium on Saturday. Two-time HBCU Football Division II Championship head coach Chennis Berry will lead the Bulldogs against an emotionally-spent FAMU Rattlers squad.

Though it's the home opener at Ken Riley Field, Florida A&M displayed vulnerabilities on the defensive line that Coach Berry's staff will explore and test. Don't be surprised if South Carolina State hands the Rattlers their first home defeat in 20 games.

As the Texas Southern Tigers bus drives Northwest on HWY 290 to meet Prairie View A&M at Panthers Stadium, bragging rights are on the line for two best friends and arch-rivals in Houston. Bubba McDowell and PV have recorded nine consecutive wins in the Labor Day Classic series. Rookie head coach Cris Dishman is confident his Tigers team could finally hang a W to claim the Durley-Nicks Trophy for themselves. The primary question for TSU: Who is the starting quarterback?

Finally, one of the season's biggest games for HBCU football opens at the Orange Blossom Classic between Alabama State and North Carolina Central. Some experts believe the two combatants from the SWAC and MEAC will meet again this December in the 2024 Celebration Bowl.

Nevertheless, quarterbacks Andrew Body and Jonah O'Brien hope to debut leading the Hornets since head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. still hasn't named a starter. Walker Harris will step into the starting role after Davius Richard graduated from the Eagles program. Will the experience of former national championship head coach Trei Oliver be enough to halt the passing attack Eddie Robinson Jr. has in store on Sunday? We shall see.

HBCU Football - Week 1
HBCU Football - Week 1 / Credit: USA TODAY SPORTS

HBCU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE - WEEK 1 | 2024

Here's the combined HBCU football schedule for the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, and CIAA conferences from August 29, 2024, to September 2, 2024, including teams, dates, times, and broadcast information:

Alabama State Hornets
Alabama State Hornets / ASU Athletics

SWAC

  • August 29, 6:00 PM - Jackson State at ULM - Monroe, LA (Broadcast: ESPN+)
  • August 29, 6:30 PM - Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs Arkansas - Little Rock, AR (Broadcast: ESPNU)
  • August 29, 7:00 PM - Alcorn State at UAB - Birmingham, AL (Broadcast: ESPN+)
  • August 31, 5:00 PM - South Carolina State at Florida A&M - Tallahassee, FL (Broadcast: ESPN+)
  • August 31, 5:00 PM - Mississippi Valley State at Tennessee State - Nashville, TN (Broadcast: ESPN+)
  • August 31, 6:00 PM - Bethune-Cookman at South Florida - Tampa, FL (Broadcast: ESPN+)
  • August 31, 6:00 PM - Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M - Prairie View, TX (Broadcast: ESPN+)
  • August 31, 6:30 PM - Alabama A&M at Auburn - Auburn, AL (Broadcast: SEC Network+)
  • August 31, 7:00 PM - Southern at McNeese State - Lake Charles, LA (Broadcast: ESPN+)
  • August 31, 7:00 PM - Grambling State at Louisiana - Lafayette, LA (Broadcast: ESPN+)
  • August 31, 6:00 PM - Norfolk State at East Carolina - Greenville, NC
  • August 31, 6:00 PM - Morgan State at Hampton University - Hampton, VA
  • September 1, 3:00 PM - North Carolina Central vs Alabama State - Miami Gardens, FL (Broadcast: ESPN)

SWAC FEATURE GAMES OF THE WEEK: Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M, South Carolina State vs. Florida A&M, and North Carolina Central vs. Alabama State

SWAC FEATURED GAMES PREDICTIONS: Prairie View A&M 31, Texas Southern 24; South Carolina State 27, Florida A&M 24; Alabama State 27, North Carolina Central 23

Trei Oliver
Sep 16, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; North Carolina Central Eagles head coach Trei Oliver watches game action against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MEAC

  • August 29, 6:00 PM - Howard at Rutgers - Piscataway, NJ
  • August 31, 6:00 PM - Norfolk State at East Carolina - Greenville, NC
  • August 31, 6:00 PM - Morgan State at Hampton University - Hampton, VA
  • September 1, 3:00 PM - North Carolina Central vs Alabama State - Miami Gardens, FL (Broadcast: ESPN)

MEAC FEATURE GAMES OF THE WEEK: North Carolina Central vs. Alabama State, Morgan State at Hampton University


MEAC FEATURED GAMES PREDICTIONS: Alabama State 27, North Carolina Central 23; Morgan State 24, Hampton 17

Morehouse College Maroon Tigers
Morehouse College Maroon Tigers / Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

SIAC

  • August 29, 7:00 PM - Central State at Morehead State - Morehead, KY
  • August 31, 1:00 PM - Clark Atlanta at Fort Valley State - Fort Valley, GA (Broadcast: TheGrio)
  • August 31, 3:00 PM - Virginia Union at Kentucky State - Frankfort, KY (Broadcast: HBCU GO)
  • August 31, 3:00 PM - Edward Waters at Morehouse - Atlanta, GA (Broadcast: ESPN+)
  • September 1, 4:00 PM - Virginia State vs Benedict - Canton, OH (Broadcast: NFL Network)
  • September 1, 7:00 PM - Tuskegee vs Johnson C. Smith - Montgomery, AL (Broadcast: ESPNU)

SIAC FEATURE GAMES OF THE WEEK: Clark Atlanta at Fort Valley State; Edward Waters at Morehouse; Tuskegee vs. Johnson C. Smith

SIAC FEATURED GAMES PREDICTIONS: Clark Atlanta 21, Fort Valley State 31; Edward Waters 31, Morehouse 20; Tuskegee 38. Johnson C. Smith 31

JADA BYERS
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers breaks the tackle of Morehouse's Cameron Selders as he runs for a first-half touchdown in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Canton. / Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK

CIAA

  • August 31, 12:00 PM - Elizabeth City State at Shaw - Durham, NC (Broadcast: CIAA Network)
  • August 31, 3:00 PM - Virginia Union at Kentucky State - Frankfort, KY (Broadcast: HBCU GO)
  • August 31, 6:00 PM ET - University of Charleston at Livingstone - Bluefield, WV (Big Blue Sports Network)
  • August 31, 6:00 PM - Winston-Salem State at Bluefield State - Salisbury, NC  
  • September 1, 4:00 PM - Virginia State vs Benedict - Canton, OH (Broadcast: NFL Network)
  • September 1, 7:00 PM - Tuskegee vs Johnson C. Smith - Montgomery, AL (Broadcast: ESPNU)

CIAA FEATURE GAMES OF THE WEEK: Virginia Union at Kentucky State, Tuskegee vs Johnson C. Smith, Virginia State vs Benedict

CIAA FEATURED GAMES PREDICTIONS: Virginia Union 41, Kentucky State 17; Tuskegee 38, Johnson C. Smith 31; Virginia State 27, Benedict 17

Karon Prunty
Karon Prunty / NATU Athletics

CAA

  • August 29, 6:00 PM - North Carolina A&T vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons - Winston-Salem, NC (Broadcast: ACC Network)
  • August 31, 6:00 PM - Morgan State at Hampton University - Hampton, VA (Broadcast: FloFootball)

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 52, NC A&T 20; Morgan State 24, Hampton 17

Eddie Georg
Tennessee State head coach Eddie George watches his team face against Norfolk State during the first quarter of the TSU homecoming game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

OVC

  • August 31, 5:00 PM - Mississippi Valley State at Tennessee State - Nashville, TN (Broadcast: ESPN+)

PREDICTION: Tennessee State 35, Mississippi Valley State 21

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me: