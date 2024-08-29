HBCU Football Week 1 Guide: Schedules, Bold Predictions, Must-See Matchups, And How To Watch
HOUSTON - The full schedule of HBCU football games in Week 1 will kick off this Labor Day weekend in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, CAA, and OVC conferences. Jackson State and North Carolina A&T are scheduled to begin Week 1 against FBS opponents. Thursday night's game between JSU and ULM is expected to be closely contested and potentially deliver the first upset of the 2024 season.
This weekend, we will open with three featured games for the week. First-year head coaches will clash when South Carolina State visits Florida A&M inside Bragg Stadium on Saturday. Two-time HBCU Football Division II Championship head coach Chennis Berry will lead the Bulldogs against an emotionally-spent FAMU Rattlers squad.
Though it's the home opener at Ken Riley Field, Florida A&M displayed vulnerabilities on the defensive line that Coach Berry's staff will explore and test. Don't be surprised if South Carolina State hands the Rattlers their first home defeat in 20 games.
As the Texas Southern Tigers bus drives Northwest on HWY 290 to meet Prairie View A&M at Panthers Stadium, bragging rights are on the line for two best friends and arch-rivals in Houston. Bubba McDowell and PV have recorded nine consecutive wins in the Labor Day Classic series. Rookie head coach Cris Dishman is confident his Tigers team could finally hang a W to claim the Durley-Nicks Trophy for themselves. The primary question for TSU: Who is the starting quarterback?
Finally, one of the season's biggest games for HBCU football opens at the Orange Blossom Classic between Alabama State and North Carolina Central. Some experts believe the two combatants from the SWAC and MEAC will meet again this December in the 2024 Celebration Bowl.
Nevertheless, quarterbacks Andrew Body and Jonah O'Brien hope to debut leading the Hornets since head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. still hasn't named a starter. Walker Harris will step into the starting role after Davius Richard graduated from the Eagles program. Will the experience of former national championship head coach Trei Oliver be enough to halt the passing attack Eddie Robinson Jr. has in store on Sunday? We shall see.
HBCU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE - WEEK 1 | 2024
Here's the combined HBCU football schedule for the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, and CIAA conferences from August 29, 2024, to September 2, 2024, including teams, dates, times, and broadcast information:
SWAC
- August 29, 6:00 PM - Jackson State at ULM - Monroe, LA (Broadcast: ESPN+)
- August 29, 6:30 PM - Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs Arkansas - Little Rock, AR (Broadcast: ESPNU)
- August 29, 7:00 PM - Alcorn State at UAB - Birmingham, AL (Broadcast: ESPN+)
- August 31, 5:00 PM - South Carolina State at Florida A&M - Tallahassee, FL (Broadcast: ESPN+)
- August 31, 5:00 PM - Mississippi Valley State at Tennessee State - Nashville, TN (Broadcast: ESPN+)
- August 31, 6:00 PM - Bethune-Cookman at South Florida - Tampa, FL (Broadcast: ESPN+)
- August 31, 6:00 PM - Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M - Prairie View, TX (Broadcast: ESPN+)
- August 31, 6:30 PM - Alabama A&M at Auburn - Auburn, AL (Broadcast: SEC Network+)
- August 31, 7:00 PM - Southern at McNeese State - Lake Charles, LA (Broadcast: ESPN+)
- August 31, 7:00 PM - Grambling State at Louisiana - Lafayette, LA (Broadcast: ESPN+)
- August 31, 6:00 PM - Norfolk State at East Carolina - Greenville, NC
- August 31, 6:00 PM - Morgan State at Hampton University - Hampton, VA
- September 1, 3:00 PM - North Carolina Central vs Alabama State - Miami Gardens, FL (Broadcast: ESPN)
SWAC FEATURE GAMES OF THE WEEK: Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M, South Carolina State vs. Florida A&M, and North Carolina Central vs. Alabama State
SWAC FEATURED GAMES PREDICTIONS: Prairie View A&M 31, Texas Southern 24; South Carolina State 27, Florida A&M 24; Alabama State 27, North Carolina Central 23
MEAC
- August 29, 6:00 PM - Howard at Rutgers - Piscataway, NJ
- August 31, 6:00 PM - Norfolk State at East Carolina - Greenville, NC
- August 31, 6:00 PM - Morgan State at Hampton University - Hampton, VA
- September 1, 3:00 PM - North Carolina Central vs Alabama State - Miami Gardens, FL (Broadcast: ESPN)
MEAC FEATURE GAMES OF THE WEEK: North Carolina Central vs. Alabama State, Morgan State at Hampton University
MEAC FEATURED GAMES PREDICTIONS: Alabama State 27, North Carolina Central 23; Morgan State 24, Hampton 17
SIAC
- August 29, 7:00 PM - Central State at Morehead State - Morehead, KY
- August 31, 1:00 PM - Clark Atlanta at Fort Valley State - Fort Valley, GA (Broadcast: TheGrio)
- August 31, 3:00 PM - Virginia Union at Kentucky State - Frankfort, KY (Broadcast: HBCU GO)
- August 31, 3:00 PM - Edward Waters at Morehouse - Atlanta, GA (Broadcast: ESPN+)
- September 1, 4:00 PM - Virginia State vs Benedict - Canton, OH (Broadcast: NFL Network)
- September 1, 7:00 PM - Tuskegee vs Johnson C. Smith - Montgomery, AL (Broadcast: ESPNU)
SIAC FEATURE GAMES OF THE WEEK: Clark Atlanta at Fort Valley State; Edward Waters at Morehouse; Tuskegee vs. Johnson C. Smith
SIAC FEATURED GAMES PREDICTIONS: Clark Atlanta 21, Fort Valley State 31; Edward Waters 31, Morehouse 20; Tuskegee 38. Johnson C. Smith 31
CIAA
- August 31, 12:00 PM - Elizabeth City State at Shaw - Durham, NC (Broadcast: CIAA Network)
- August 31, 3:00 PM - Virginia Union at Kentucky State - Frankfort, KY (Broadcast: HBCU GO)
- August 31, 6:00 PM ET - University of Charleston at Livingstone - Bluefield, WV (Big Blue Sports Network)
- August 31, 6:00 PM - Winston-Salem State at Bluefield State - Salisbury, NC
- September 1, 4:00 PM - Virginia State vs Benedict - Canton, OH (Broadcast: NFL Network)
- September 1, 7:00 PM - Tuskegee vs Johnson C. Smith - Montgomery, AL (Broadcast: ESPNU)
CIAA FEATURE GAMES OF THE WEEK: Virginia Union at Kentucky State, Tuskegee vs Johnson C. Smith, Virginia State vs Benedict
CIAA FEATURED GAMES PREDICTIONS: Virginia Union 41, Kentucky State 17; Tuskegee 38, Johnson C. Smith 31; Virginia State 27, Benedict 17
CAA
- August 29, 6:00 PM - North Carolina A&T vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons - Winston-Salem, NC (Broadcast: ACC Network)
- August 31, 6:00 PM - Morgan State at Hampton University - Hampton, VA (Broadcast: FloFootball)
PREDICTION: Wake Forest 52, NC A&T 20; Morgan State 24, Hampton 17
OVC
- August 31, 5:00 PM - Mississippi Valley State at Tennessee State - Nashville, TN (Broadcast: ESPN+)
PREDICTION: Tennessee State 35, Mississippi Valley State 21