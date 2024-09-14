HBCU Football Week 3 Rundown, QB Controversies, Classic Showdowns
HOUSTON - Welcome to another exciting episode of HBCU Legends! In today's show, Kyle T. Mosley and Coach Daryl Steward discuss the world of HBCU football and recap the intense Week 3 action.
We explore key highlights, including Southern Jaguars' and Jackson State's quarterback controversies. Texas Southern faces turbulence with KJ Cooper's injury, and Alcorn and Bethune Cookman struggle to cross the touchdown line despite their high pre-season rankings.
We'll also discuss the impact of NIL deals on quarterback stability, fan expectations, and SWAC separation. Plus, tune in for game recaps, from Prairie View's thrilling win over Northwestern State to the dynamics of Alabama State's running game.
We'll also touch on upcoming key matchups like Howard vs. Morehouse at the HBCU NYC Classic and highlight top players and brilliant coaching performances. And don't miss our break segment focused on prostate cancer awareness, where Kyle shares his journey as a survivor.
Join us as we celebrate HBCU football, analyze the most challenging games, and amplify the voices contributing to the rich legacy of HBCUs. Get ready for an action-packed episode of HBCU Legends!
Stay tuned as we unpack these stories and much more on HBCU Legends!
