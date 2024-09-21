HBCU Football - Week 4: Upcoming Matchups, Game Predictions, FAMU New AD
Welcome to HBCU Legends! In this episode, hosts Kyle T. Mosley and Coach Daryl Steward break down the latest in HBCU football, with a strong emphasis on the power of hard work and motivation. Kyle shares his journey of balancing a full-time job with media responsibilities, underscoring the importance of dedication for young people.
We explore key matchups, including the highly anticipated Grambling State Tigers vs. Jackson State Tigers game, the first sold-out game in over 20 years. We analyze top player performances, such as Miles Crowley's standout role in Grambling's comeback win, and provide game predictions for upcoming matches like Bethune Cookman vs. Clark Atlanta and FAMU vs. Troy.
The episode also covers significant events such as Angela Suggs' new role at FAMU, reflections on historical sports moments, NIL's impact on HBCUs, and potential realignment in college sports. Additionally, we feature a motivational message, a special shoutout to our sponsor Factor meals, and an exciting look at upcoming classic games. Stay tuned as we unpack all these topics and more on HBCU Legends!