Deion Sanders Coach Will Not Coach Third Game, Per Reports

Jackson State's Deion Sanders will miss coaching his third-straight football game as the Tigers head coach. Football Scoop's John Bice reports, "Sanders has endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery."

Jackson State University's head football coach Deion Sanders watches from the sidelines as his team plays against Alabama State during JSU's homecoming game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Tcl Jsu Vs Alabama5; Credit:© Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sanders remains under his doctor's orders to stay off his feet and recover from the foot surgery on September 22. He immediately coached the next two weeks of football action before being advised against being on the sidelines.

I reported last week of Coach Prime's hospitalization from an article by Larry Brown's Gary Papke.

Deion Sanders' has not seen in public since the news broke of his hospital stay. His whereabouts remain private.

Jackson State has not provided details of the severity of his after-surgery complications.

As interim head coach, Gary Harrell is 2-0 and will continue to direct the team in Week 10 against Texas Southern.

The Tigers are fighting to remain on top of the SWAC East division with an overall 7-1, 5-0 SWAC record. Jackson State team is ranked No. 17 in the FCS Coaches poll for Week 10.

Sanders posted an inspirational video on social media for fans:

Sanders posted his appreciation for the team, fans, medical staff, and associates after Jackson State defeated Mississippi Valley on Saturday afternoon.

