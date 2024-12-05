Urban Edge Network Consolidates HBCU Plus And UEN Apps
Urban Edge Network LLC (UEN), a leading platform dedicated to amplifying diverse sports content and elevating black-owned media, is announcing the discontinuation of its HBCU+ app. Going forward, all programming will be integrated into the UEN app, available across all platforms. This move consolidates UEN’s sports content into a single, streamlined destination for millions of viewers to access a diverse range of live sports, including LIVE women’s sports, NBA G League’s Texas Legends, NAIA events, Grambling State University, Florida Memorial University, and the HBCU Athletic Conference.
The transition reflects UEN’s ongoing commitment to providing a comprehensive 360° sports experience that is accessible, easy to navigate, and designed to engage a passionate audience. With over 19 million unique monthly viewers post-COVID-19, UEN now has the scale and reach to centralize its content, giving fans a one-stop platform for all their sports needs while offering advertisers unparalleled opportunities to activate across all platforms for maximum exposure.
“Bringing all of our content and partners under one roof is a game-changer for our viewers, advertisers, and sports communities,” said Mr. Hardy L. Pelt, Founding Member and Chief Revenue Officer of Urban Edge Network. “We are thrilled to offer a unified platform that not only delivers an enriched sports experience but also allows brands to connect with our diverse audience in a more impactful way. UEN is designed specifically to level the playing field for Black-owned media companies and ensure that they are included in the media spending budgets of the six major holding companies and agencies. This shift is an exciting step forward in our mission to provide accessible, premium content while maximizing monetization opportunities.”
The UEN app will feature all the current offerings from the HBCU+ app, along with new additions such as exclusive live sports events, behind-the-scenes access, and expanded programming options. Advertisers and brands will benefit from UEN’s ad-supported platform, which allows for seamless cross-platform activation, driving greater visibility and engagement with targeted audiences.
For more information about the UEN app and programming, or to download the app, visit www.urbanedgenetwork.net.
About Urban Edge Network LLC
Urban Edge Network LLC is a leading media company dedicated to amplifying the voices, stories, and sports content of the Black community. With a focus on inclusive programming, UEN offers a diverse array of content across sports, entertainment, and culture, creating opportunities for brands to engage with a growing and dynamic audience. UEN’s mission is to transform the media landscape by providing innovative, impactful, and accessible content for viewers, while empowering Black-owned media companies to participate in the broader advertising ecosystem.