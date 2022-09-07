Skip to main content

Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Announces Media Rights and Financial Sponsorship

Gulf Coast Athletic Conference announces media rights and financial sponsorship for 2022.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, commissioner Dr. Kiki Baker-Barnes announced that the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference has new media rights with Black Star, Urban Edge Networks, and financial partner Hope Community Credit Union.

ROland Martin
GCAC logo
Todd Brown

Todd Brown and Roland S. Martin represented urban Edge Network. Hope Credit Union had Billy Bynum speaking as the financial sponsor for the conference's basketball season.

Barnes and various local, conference, and national dignitaries attended the announcement. The conference had a reception following that will also be at Maroon Workspace. 

