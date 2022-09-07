Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Announces Media Rights and Financial Sponsorship

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, commissioner Dr. Kiki Baker-Barnes announced that the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference has new media rights with Black Star, Urban Edge Networks, and financial partner Hope Community Credit Union.

Todd Brown and Roland S. Martin represented urban Edge Network. Hope Credit Union had Billy Bynum speaking as the financial sponsor for the conference's basketball season.

Barnes and various local, conference, and national dignitaries attended the announcement. The conference had a reception following that will also be at Maroon Workspace.