HBCU Legacy Bowl Will Award Two Students the 'Tristen Edgerson Memorial Scholarship' at Career Fair

The Tristen Edgerson Memorial Scholarship will honor his legacy for two HBCU students attending the HBCU Legacy Bowl's Career Fair in New Orleans, LA.

Creating a legacy in most cases will take a lifetime of work and dedication. Tristen Edgerson's life chapter closed at 23 in 2021. Today, his legacy will continue when two scholarships will be awarded in his name for two worthy HBCU students at the HBCU Bowl Career Fair.

Tristen Edgerson

The word legacy has several definitions: a gift, anything handed down from an ancestor/predecessor, or a bequest. When Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris created the HBCU Legacy Bowl, they never imagined it would include the spirit of the short, but meaningful life of Tristen Edgerson.

It's only befitting that the Tristen Edgerson Memorial Scholarship will honor his legacy for two HBCU students attending the HBCU Legacy Bowl's Career Fair in New Orleans, LA. Perhaps today, inside the Hyatt Regency Ballroom, Tristen's family will find solace knowing that each student's pursuit of a college education will continue with a $2,500 award.

In the selection process, "I wanted them to be everyday people. They weren't just the straight-A students. I wanted it to be given to a student with a powerful story that I felt would really capture Tristen," said his mother, Lirette Neville.

Tristen Edgerson and Mother, Lirette Neville 2 Gallery 2 Images

After Tristen graduated from McNeese State University with honors, he was ready to challenge the world. I recall my first conversation with Tristen before joining the Saints News Network as an intern. He was young, eager, ready to prove himself as a sports broadcaster.

Neville told me that Tristen often would "take charge" and "work to create" his destiny in life. One example was how at McNeese State. He assisted the institution in its development of a sports journalism curriculum. It was an audacious effort by the young man. It worked.

"Tristen "wanted to take over the broadcasting world" after graduation," shared Neville. "But, I wanted him to be patient."

Shaneika Dabney-Henderson with Gayle Benson, Doug Williams, Mayor Cantrell, and James "Shack" Harris

Tristen's Godmother and Aunt is highly respected in the sports broadcasting industry. Shaneika Dabney-Henderson is the HBCU Legacy Bowl's committee chair and VP of Production for the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.

"We will we hope it will help other students like Tristen who didn't have access to come up in a privileged environment where doors were just easily opened for him. We want to give this to a student like him that hopefully, it will help them get that footing they need to take that next step," expressed Dabney-Henderson.

With Dabney-Henderson's guidance, Neville helped establish the family's "Tristen Edgerson Memorial Fund" and the HBCU Legacy Bowl's scholarship award in his name.

"The family's Tristen Edgerson Memorial Foundation will be a non-profit organization. Our goal is to bring awareness and give away two $2,500 scholarships to high school students in Louisiana who have demonstrated to be the most improved student." She concluded, "[Tristen] wasn't an A student. But he became one of the most improved because his Mama wasn't playing with him!" She laughed. "And, he graduated with honors."

The HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair will be held at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans Ballroom on Loyola Avenue from 9 AM to 5 PM on Thursday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 18. New Orleans natives Stan Verrett (ESPN) and Cedric Richmond (Former Congressman and Advisor to President Biden) will be keynote speakers.

Everyone is invited to join the career fair's activities and meet employers from across the country.

