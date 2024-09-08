Inside Coach Cris Dishman’s Strategic Vision For Texas Southern After Rice Game
Over seven days, the young Texas Southern Tigers football team has experienced the immortal words of the legendary ABC broadcaster Jim McKay - "The Thrill of Victory and The Agony of Defeat." According to head coach Cris Dishman, Saturday's 69-7 loss to the Rice Owls was more of a learning lesson than a derailment to their plans for winning the SWAC.
"So we got to go back to the drawing board," Dishman said in his postgame comments 35-4. "We got two weeks to prepare for Lamar, and then we got our Jackson State. And then we still got a chance to win the SWAC. Remember, our goal is to beat Prairie View. We done that. Our second goal is to win the SWAC. We have not done that yet. And our third goal is to win in Atlanta."
The Tigers' offense struggled while facing a relentless Owls defensive front seven who sacked quarterbacks Jace Wilson and Jordan Davis four times. By the end of the first half, Texas Southern managed two first downs, -4 rushing yards, 12 passing yards, and 0-for-7 on third downs. Rice led 38-0 going into intermission. Instead of letting his player walk into the locker room, he huddled the team on the field for encouragement.
"Just to give them encouragement. Let them know that 38 points is nothing. I've been on the team that we had 38 points, and we end up losing the game."
The game is known as "The Comeback." Coach Dishman played on the Houston Oilers team, which lost to the Buffalo Bills in the 1992 AFC Wild Card game after leading 35-3 at one point. Ironically, Bubba McDowell had a pick-six in the contest.
Dishaman added, "So 38 points is not nothing. I've seen teams come back from 38 points. So that's what I told you guys. Pick your head up. Let's go to play, and if they have 38, allow no more points and get 39, we win the game."
Ultimately, Rice would continue its scoring onslaught, leading to 69 points. TSU finally reached the end zone with 14 seconds left in the game as Jordan Davis completed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Kordell Rodgers.
Texas Southern's mission to complete Goals 2 and 3 is far from over. Defensive leader LB Jacob Williams was not in the game after a Week 1 injury at Prairie View. However, defensive back Canary Simmons (13 tackles) and linebacker Isaiah Bogerty (7 tackles) were bright spots on a beleaguered Tigers defense.
Another standout was the defensive play of cornerback Xavier Player. Rice quarterback EJ Warner picked on him, but the Tigers defender didn't allow a catch from an Owls receiver he was locked on in man-to-man coverage.
Last week's leading rusher, RB Danny Green, could not break through to the second level against Rice and ended the game with only 18 rushing yards. Quarterback Jace Wilson connected on 2-of-6 passes for seven passing yards and an interception.
Coach Dishman replaced Wilson with Davis after tossing a pick-six. Jordan Davis led the TSU offense by completing 8-of-13 passes for 42 passing yards, one interception, and a touchdown.
What did Texas Southern learn from falling to Rice? "We can't allow the outside voices. I think our guys got pat on the back too many times. I guess he was doing too many interviews, going to this talk show, going to this podcast, telling them how great they are. And it's on me. It's me as a coach. I got to learn to keep our guys focused and disciplined and not worry about interviews and everything like that. Right now, we got to shut everybody down, get back to the drawing board, and, grind."
The Tigers will have a bye next week before facing Lamar in Beaumont at Provost Umphrey Stadium for a 6 PM kick-off on Saturday, Sept. 21.