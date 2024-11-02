Jackson State: VP/AD Ashley Robinson Receives Contract Extension
Jackson State University President, Dr. Marcus Thompson, announced a contract extension for Vice President/Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson on Monday afternoon.
"Vice President Robinson's visionary leadership and commitment to excellence have only enriched our athletics program, especially as NIL and student-athlete branding evolves to new levels," Dr. Thompson said. "His achievements further underscore his exceptional impact on JSU and collegiate athletics, while his dedication to the success of our student-athletes is relentless. We look forward to extending our journey with Vice President Robinson as he continues to reinforce the tremendous legacy of our program."
Robinson, in his sixth year at Jackson State, is a native of Jackson.
Quote from Vice President/Director of Athletics, Ashley Robinson…
"I want to thank President Thompson for entrusting me to lead the athletic department here at Jackson State. It's a blessing to be able to work at a place that is home and to continue to elevate our programs and the brand of Jackson State University as a whole. It is a privilege to put on the block and represent our coaches, student-athletes, and staff and I look forward to being a part of the future of this university."