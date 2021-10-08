MEAC Schedule for Week 6

MEAC 'Game of the Week' and scheduled football games for Week 6 in the FCS.

The road to the Celebration Bowl for members of the MEAC will include just four games this weekend.

Howard over Sacred Heart; Oct. 2, 2021; Credit: Howard Univ. Athletics

MEAC GAME OF THE WEEK - MORGAN STATE vs. HOWARD

Morgan State (0-4,0-0 MEAC) and Howard (1-4, 0-0 MEAC) will begin MEAC conference action on Friday night at 8 PM ET on ESPNU.

The Howard Bison (1-4, 0-0 MEAC) play a familiar opponent when they host the Morgan State Bears (0-4, 0-0 MEAC) on Friday, October 8, 2021 at William H. Greene Stadium in a MEAC battle.

How to Watch Morgan State vs. Howard

SI Betting shares the best way to watch the game, game statistics, and players to watch in the contest.

Game Day: Friday, October 8, 2021

Friday, October 8, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: William H. Greene Stadium

William H. Greene Stadium

Morgan and Howard State Stats

The Bison put up 16.8 points per game, 20.2 fewer than the Bears allow per matchup (37.0).

This year, the Bison have one turnover, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (2).

The Bison have allowed an average of 37.4 points per game, 27.1 more than the 10.3 the Bears have scored.

This year the Bears have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Bison's takeaways (0).

Howard University - Players to Watch

Quinton Williams has been a dual threat to lead Howard in both passing and rushing. He has 756 passing yards (151.2 ypg), completing 54.1% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 62 yards (12.4 ypg) on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jarett Hunter's team-high 239 rushing yards (47.8 per game) have come on 49 carries this year.

Antoine Murray's team-leading 147 receiving yards (29.4 yards per game) have come on 12 receptions.

Kasey Hawthorne has reeled in 11 passes for 123 yards (24.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Matthew McDonald's eight grabs have yielded 99 yards (19.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Morgan State - Players to Watch

Neil Boudreau leads Morgan State with 503 passing yards (125.8 ypg) on 47-of-91 passing with four touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 49 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 29 carries.

Jabriel Johnson's team-high 210 rushing yards (52.5 per game) have come on 45 carries this year.

Wesley Wolfolk's 165 receiving yards (41.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered nine receptions and three touchdowns.

Thomas Marcus has hauled in 12 passes for 129 yards (32.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Isaiah Gerena's six catches have netted him 52 yards (13.0 ypg).

MEAC GAME SCHEDULE - WEEK 6

Norfolk State (3-2, 0-0 MEAC), leading the MEAC, has a bye week in Week 6.

Friday, Oct. 8

Morgan State at Howard | 8 PM ET | ESPNU

Saturday, Oct. 9

Virginia-Lynchburg at Delaware State | 2 PM ET | ESPN+

Tennessee Tech at NC Central | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

South Carolina State at Florida A&M | 6 PM CT | Facebook Live

Norfolk St. vs. Hampton; Credit: Hampton University Athletics

OTHER HBCU EAST COAST GAMES

North Alabama at North Carolina A&T | 1 PM ET | ESPN+

Kennesaw State at Hampton | 2 PM ET | ESPN3

