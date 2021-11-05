Morgan State Upsets Delaware State in MEAC's Thursday Night Football Action

The Morgan State Bears finally got back into the win column and upset the Delaware State Hornets in MEAC football action.

Thursday Night Football in the MEAC had the Morgan State Bears (1-8, 1-4 MEAC) defeating the Delaware State Hornets (4-5, 1-2 MEAC) by a final score of 20-14. Morgan State's upset ended its nine-game losing streak and extended its dominance over the Hornets with a nine-game win streak since 2010.

Morgan State opened the night's scoring when quarterback Neil Boudreau (17 completions, 210 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT) threw a 72-yards touchdown to wide receiver Marcus Thomas for an early 6-0 lead. Akubuo missed the extra point attempt.

On the Bears' second possession, running back Alfonzo Graham darted through Hornets' defenders for a 70-yard touchdown run to extend the lead 13-0.

Later in the first quarter, the Hornets would score a touchdown after a 15-play, 85 yard, and 6:52-minute drive off a 1-yard plunge from running back Michael Chris-Ike. DSU would trail 13-7 after Noll's kicked the PAT.

After intermission, the Bears would march 75 yards on 11 plays in 5:28 minutes when fullback Romello Kimbrough rumbled for a 21-yard touchdown. Akubuo added the extra point with 9:32 in the 3rd quarter, MSU expanded the lead 20-7.

Delaware State would creep closer 20-14 in the fourth quarter after a Jared Lewis to Trey Gross connection for a 39-yard touchdown.

Coach Wheatley's team would hold off the Hornets' rally attempt for a tough 20-14 win at Hughes Stadium.

The Hornets fell to 1-2 while the Bears improved to 1-4 in MEAC action.

The Morgan State leads the all-time series 38-37 against the Delaware State.

KEY GAME STATS

First Downs: DSU-18, MSU-15

DSU-18, MSU-15 Total Offense: DSU-313 yards, MSU-378 yards

DSU-313 yards, MSU-378 yards Rushing: DSU-197 yards, MSU-168 yards

DSU-197 yards, MSU-168 yards Passing: DSU-116 yards, MSU-210 yards

DSU-116 yards, MSU-210 yards 3rd Conversions: DSU-7/16, MSU-1/9

DSU-7/16, MSU-1/9 Red Zone: DSU-1/3, MSU-0-0

DSU-1/3, MSU-0-0 Turnovers: DSU-0, MSU-2 (interceptions)

DSU-0, MSU-2 (interceptions) Time of Possession: DSU-31:06, MSU-28:54

