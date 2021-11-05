Morgan State Upsets Delaware State in MEAC's Thursday Night Football Action

MEAC: Morgan State Upsets Delaware State in Thursday Night Football
Thursday Night Football in the MEAC had the Morgan State Bears (1-8, 1-4 MEAC) defeating the Delaware State Hornets (4-5, 1-2 MEAC) by a final score of 20-14. Morgan State's upset ended its nine-game losing streak and extended its dominance over the Hornets with a nine-game win streak since 2010.
Morgan State opened the night's scoring when quarterback Neil Boudreau (17 completions, 210 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT) threw a 72-yards touchdown to wide receiver Marcus Thomas for an early 6-0 lead. Akubuo missed the extra point attempt.
On the Bears' second possession, running back Alfonzo Graham darted through Hornets' defenders for a 70-yard touchdown run to extend the lead 13-0.
Later in the first quarter, the Hornets would score a touchdown after a 15-play, 85 yard, and 6:52-minute drive off a 1-yard plunge from running back Michael Chris-Ike. DSU would trail 13-7 after Noll's kicked the PAT.
After intermission, the Bears would march 75 yards on 11 plays in 5:28 minutes when fullback Romello Kimbrough rumbled for a 21-yard touchdown. Akubuo added the extra point with 9:32 in the 3rd quarter, MSU expanded the lead 20-7.
Delaware State would creep closer 20-14 in the fourth quarter after a Jared Lewis to Trey Gross connection for a 39-yard touchdown.
Coach Wheatley's team would hold off the Hornets' rally attempt for a tough 20-14 win at Hughes Stadium.
The Hornets fell to 1-2 while the Bears improved to 1-4 in MEAC action.
The Morgan State leads the all-time series 38-37 against the Delaware State.
KEY GAME STATS
- First Downs: DSU-18, MSU-15
- Total Offense: DSU-313 yards, MSU-378 yards
- Rushing: DSU-197 yards, MSU-168 yards
- Passing: DSU-116 yards, MSU-210 yards
- 3rd Conversions: DSU-7/16, MSU-1/9
- Red Zone: DSU-1/3, MSU-0-0
- Turnovers: DSU-0, MSU-2 (interceptions)
- Time of Possession: DSU-31:06, MSU-28:54
