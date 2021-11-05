Morgan State Upsets Delaware State in MEAC's Thursday Night Football Action

Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    MEAC: Morgan State Upsets Delaware State in Thursday Night Football

    The Morgan State Bears finally got back into the win column and upset the Delaware State Hornets in MEAC football action.
    Author:

    Thursday Night Football in the MEAC had the Morgan State Bears (1-8, 1-4 MEAC) defeating the Delaware State Hornets (4-5, 1-2 MEAC) by a final score of 20-14. Morgan State's upset ended its nine-game losing streak and extended its dominance over the Hornets with a nine-game win streak since 2010.  

    Morgan State opened the night's scoring when quarterback Neil Boudreau (17 completions, 210 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT) threw a 72-yards touchdown to wide receiver Marcus Thomas for an early 6-0 lead. Akubuo missed the extra point attempt.  

    On the Bears' second possession, running back Alfonzo Graham darted through Hornets' defenders for a 70-yard touchdown run to extend the lead 13-0.

    Later in the first quarter, the Hornets would score a touchdown after a 15-play, 85 yard, and 6:52-minute drive off a 1-yard plunge from running back Michael Chris-Ike.   DSU would trail 13-7 after Noll's kicked the PAT.

    Read More

    After intermission, the Bears would march 75 yards on 11 plays in 5:28 minutes when fullback Romello Kimbrough rumbled for a 21-yard touchdown.  Akubuo added the extra point with 9:32 in the 3rd quarter, MSU expanded the lead 20-7.

    Delaware State would creep closer 20-14 in the fourth quarter after a Jared Lewis to Trey Gross connection for a 39-yard touchdown.

    Coach Wheatley's team would hold off the Hornets' rally attempt for a tough 20-14 win at Hughes Stadium.

    The Hornets fell to 1-2 while the Bears improved to 1-4 in MEAC action.

    The Morgan State leads the all-time series 38-37 against the Delaware State.

    KEY GAME STATS

    • First Downs: DSU-18, MSU-15
    • Total Offense: DSU-313 yards, MSU-378 yards
    • Rushing: DSU-197 yards, MSU-168 yards
    • Passing: DSU-116 yards, MSU-210 yards
    • 3rd Conversions: DSU-7/16, MSU-1/9
    • Red Zone: DSU-1/3, MSU-0-0
    • Turnovers: DSU-0, MSU-2 (interceptions)
    • Time of Possession: DSU-31:06, MSU-28:54

    MORE HBCU SPORTS COVERAGE

    Graham_Alfonzo
    MEAC

    Morgan State Upsets Delaware State in MEAC's Thursday Night Football Action

    48 seconds ago
    USATSI_13297108_168388561_lowres
    HBCU News

    HBCU Legacy Bowl News - Nov. 4

    12 hours ago
    JSU Wins
    SWAC

    The SWAC's 4 Most Pivotal Games to Watch in Football’s Final Month

    Nov 3, 2021
    HBCU Football's Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 10
    Football

    HBCU Football Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 10

    Nov 2, 2021
    FC_o-4UXsAALR_G
    Football

    Blow the Whistle!  HBCU Football Scores from the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, & Big South in Week 9

    Oct 31, 2021
    Gamble and Evans
    SWAC

    UAPB's HC Doc Gamble and LT Mark Evans Post-Game Interviews

    Oct 31, 2021
    Southern Defeats Alcorn
    SWAC

    Southern Defeats Alcorn in a Thriller at Mumford

    Oct 31, 2021
    Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders
    Deion Sanders

    Deion Sanders Posted 'So Darn Proud' of Team, Sends Thank You's While Recovering

    Oct 30, 2021