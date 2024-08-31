HBCU Legends

HBCU Football: Week 1 Predictions, Top Games Of The Week, Orange Blossom Classic Preview

Key Matchups and Predictions for HBCU Football's Exciting New Season

Kyle T. Mosley

In this story:

HOUSTON - HBCU Legends Podcast hosts, Kyle T. Mosley and Coach Daryl Steward, have a jam-packed discussion as they delve into the start to the HBCU football season. Coach shares his concerns about teams starting strong only to falter late in games, and we'll explore hot topics like the impact of NIL deals on HBCU programs and player performances.

The guys also analyze key games in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, and CAA. Coach breaks down Alcorn State's struggles with their offense, Florida A&M's standout talent, and the high-stakes matchup at the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic between Alabama State and NCCU. Historic viewership with the 2024 MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

Plus, we'll preview upcoming games and discuss potential game-changers at quarterback like Andrew Body for Alabama State and Lucas Coley for Prairie View.

Stay tuned as we cover the full slate of game predictions, notable performances, and the broader implications of financial resources on college sports. From the Orange Blossom Classic's future to the significance of the HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans, we've got you covered. So sit back, relax, and let's dive into the dynamic world of HBCU football!

TIMESTAMP

00:00 Check out HBC legends.net for new articles.

03:11 Close game, coaching key; coach makes adjustments.

08:24 Teams start strong but tend to fade.

10:47 Interview frustration, quarterback uncertainty, coach's decision impact.

14:14 Florida has better talent than other teams.

19:28 Preview of the upcoming Orange Blossom Classic.

22:40 Alabama State plans to start strong in football.

25:52 Musa taking over, shaky start, uncertain outcome.

27:04 Preview of teams for upcoming celebration bowl.

31:01 Exciting game tomorrow, rally fans are ready.

33:42 Southern and McNeese are evenly matched.

39:22 Bubba McDowell names Lucas Coley as starting quarterback.

40:45 Coach seeks to give chances to players.

43:31 LC Cole is a great recruiter at Clark Atlanta.

47:37 Predicts close game, favors Johnson C Smith.

50:33 Coach Prime handles NIL well, others struggle.

55:00 Several NFL players and their respective teams.

57:48 Excitement for upcoming game, priority on safety.

