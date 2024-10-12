HBCU Legends: Week 7 Football Predictions, Star Players, And Recruitment Insights

HBCU Legends

Mo and Coach breakdown the Week 7 battles in HBCU Football!

Kyle T. Mosley

Welcome everyone to another exciting episode of HBCU Legends! I'm your host Kyle T. Mosley joined by co-host Coach Daryl Steward. We have a packed agenda to jump into Week 7 of HBCU football, discussing key matchups, game predictions, and the latest NCAA changes shaking up the recruitment landscape.

Plus, we'll have an in-depth breakdown of recent and upcoming games, including Southern vs. Texas Southern, Prairie View's unexpected loss to Pine Bluff, and a look ahead to the much-anticipated South Carolina State vs. North Carolina Central showdown.

We'll explore how the elimination of the National Letter of Intent program is set to make recruitment more competitive, with larger universities potentially gaining an edge over smaller institutions like HBCUs.

We'll also touch on the rise of NIL deals, the global expansion of college sports, and the intriguing moves some top talents might make. With Travis Hunter and Shadeur Sanders emerging as Heisman contenders, could they be future NFL stars?

And of course, we’ll discuss Cam Newton's impressive transition into a media personality and the impact of high-profile contracts in sports media. The Stephen A. Smith negotiations and more. So sit back, relax, and let's dive into the vibrant world of HBCU football on HBCU Legends!

