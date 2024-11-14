HBCU Legends

Inside HBCU Football: Championship Insights With Coach Johnnie Cole

A deep dive diving into the world of HBCU football championships with the legendary Coach Johnnie Cole.

Kyle T. Mosley

Coach Johnnie Cole
Coach Johnnie Cole / CREDIT: Black Sports Insiders
HOUSTON - Welcome back to the Black Sports Insiders! In today's episode, we're diving deep into the world of HBCU football championships with the legendary Coach Johnnie Cole. We'll cover key strategies, standout players, and coaching philosophies that define success in the HBCU conferences.

Kyle T. Mosley, along with co-hosts Keisha J. Kelley and Wilton C. Jackson II, will guide you through insightful conversations that explore the challenges and triumphs of coaching football at historically black colleges and universities.

From Coach Johnnie Cole's reflections on mid-season adjustments and team culture transformations, to the emotional rivalries, he'll take you behind-the-scenes action. HBCU Legends/Black Sports Insiders will highlight some exceptional coaching performances this season, debate predictions for upcoming games, and spotlight key players like Jackson State's Irv Mulligan and Arkansas-Pine Bluff's JaVonnie Gibson.

Coach, Kyle, Keisha, and Wilton provide their SIAC and CIAA Championship game predictions.

For comprehensive HBCU sports coverage, follow us on our social media channels at Black Sports Insiders and HBCU Legends. And don't miss our special segments, including a look back at Mississippi Valley State University's Coach Wade and his heartfelt press conference about the loss of Ryan Quinney.

WATCH COACH JOHNNIE COLE ON THE CIAA & SIAC CHAMPIONSHIPS

TOP QUOTES FROM COACH COLE

Reducing Distractions in Football Coaching: "It's a lot of distractions when it comes down to a coaching football, team and program. And so that's one of the number one things—cut down some of the distractions."

HBCU Football Priorities: "He don't think that Black College takes football serious. And it is some truth to that, you know, to to make sure that there are some priorities."

Chennis Berry on Discipline: "I've watched the game that where a kid had a personal foul, and he when when he took the kid out, he pointed to the locker room."

First-Year Coaching Challenges: "If you look stat wise, nobody's willing to score a lot of points in the second half."

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

