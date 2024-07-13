PODCAST: HBCUs Hit With Major Changes, SIAC Media Day Recap, NCAA Elevates HBCU Programs To Division II

HBCU Legends

HBCU Legends Podcast covered the upcoming season's matchups and the challenges facing some HBCU programs. Plus, big news like Dr. Larry Robinson stepping down from Florida A&M, more NCCU problems, and more.

Welcome back to another riveting episode of HBCU Legends, the ultimate podcast for all things HBCU sports and news. Kyle T. Mosley and Coach Daryl Steward unpack the upcoming football season, schedule forecasts, and significant leadership changes and crucial institutional decisions.

The episode will touch on significant leadership shifts, such as Dr. Larry Robinson stepping down as president of Florida A&M, and the broader challenges in hiring competent leaders for HBCUs amidst high educational costs. How will the change affect FAMU athletics?

We talk about the latest team rankings and coaching changes, with Daryl making a strong case for Benedict's steady position due to Coach Berry's influence. We'll also discuss the challenges at Tuskegee, where staffing issues and a weak schedule put their head coach under the microscope, yet Coach Steward remains optimistic about their prospects.

Edward Waters and Allen University
Edward Waters and Allen University / EWU and AU Athletics

We'll also discuss the SIAC's predictive order, spotlighting top teams like Miles, Fort Valley, and Albany State, and previewing exciting matchups like Clark Atlanta vs. Fort Valley State and Tuskegee vs. Grambling State.

Another hot topic is the contentious sponsorship deal between North Carolina Central University and Peak Sports, exploring the legal and financial implications, and securing better deals.

We also celebrate the elevation of Allen University and Edward Waters University to NCAA Division 2 status and their impact on enrollment and athletics.

Additionally, we'll cover noteworthy sports events and stories: Shaquille O'Neal's son joining Florida A&M, Olympic hopefuls from HBCUs, the Swingman Classic in Arlington, and legal battles faced by HBCU athletes. And while we discuss upcoming HBCU events, we ensure to honor the tragic losses in the community, including a Minnesota Vikings draftee.

So stick around as we bring you expert insights, strategic discussions, and essential updates from the HBCU world. Let's dive in and celebrate the legends and legacies that make our HBCU community thrive.

KEY NOTES AND TIMESTAMP

- **🏀 Sponsorship Dynamics:** We dissect the complexities of the North Carolina Central University and Peak Sports sponsorship deal, including the revenue-sharing agreements and the need for transparent communication.

- **🏟 Leadership Challenges:** Insightful discussion on the pressing need for strong, strategic leadership within HBCUs, highlighted by Dr. Larry Robinson's planned departure from Florida A&M University.

- **⚾ Sports Milestones:** Celebrating Edward Waters University's elevation to NCAA Division 2 status and their return to the SIAC, marking important milestones in HBCU athletics.

05:17 Challenges facing African American university leaders.

08:37 Cooper Walker is legal rep for Ryan Holloway. NCCU, Peak Sports, and Frost Echoes.

13:09 Caution and legal counsel needed for corporate deals.

14:09 Need CEO for high-level AD position.

19:51 Leverage HBCU icons to improve university business.

21:55 HBCU business lacking facilities and funds. Panic mode.

27:48 Edward Waters University rejoining SIAC, predicting football teams.

31:33 HBCU landscape, head coach pressure, weak schedule.

33:03 Surprise at lack of attention from schools.

38:27 Jackson State seeks championship mode after 7-4 season.

40:26 Alcorn faces changes with new head coach.

44:07 Condolences for tragic car accident, new show.

46:27 Join HBCU legends broadcast and podcast.

