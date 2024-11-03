HBCU Legends

The Rise Of First-Year HBCU Football Coaches | Week 10

Insights on the new crop of first-year coaches in HBCU football.

Kyle T. Mosley

In this story:

Welcome to another exciting episode of HBCU Legends! Today hosts Kyle T. Mosley and Coach Daryl Steward dive deep into the phenomenal success of HBCU football's first-year coach, Chennis Berry, at South Carolina State, and the growing concern that his achievements could make it hard for the school to retain him. We'll explore Berry's charismatic leadership, effective media engagement, and knack for building a brilliant coaching staff, setting him apart in the HBCU landscape.

The duo also breaks down the latest game predictions, including key matchups like Tennessee State vs. UT Martin and Texas Southern vs. Florida A&M. They'll discuss the competitive SWAC standings, the unexpected performance issues of certain teams, and crucial coaching advice to enhance strength programs and recruit top talent.

Join us as we talk about standout players like Eric Phoenix, the challenges of maintaining effective safety measures on college campuses, and the financial intricacies of coaching contracts within HBCUs. Plus, don’t miss our tribute to emerging coaching prospects and how HBCU schools are working hard to retain their top leaders. There's a lot to unpack from week 10 in college football and emerging trends in HBCU basketball, so stay tuned for all this and more on HBCU Legends!

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST

00:00 South Carolina State's promising players, Phoenix, Caden.

06:03 Eagles off rhythm with extended drives, penalties.

12:04 Eric Phoenix, top HBCU Player of Year candidate.

16:42 Chinnis Berry's impressive debut season coaching HBCU.

22:53 Experienced staff improving football programs' success.

30:33 Loss of starters hindered team's performance significantly.

35:40 Growing TV contracts lead to coaching contract negotiations.

42:56 Tennessee State experiencing serious financial problems.

49:03 Plan safety for students, treat as adults.

52:29 Disgruntled alumni criticize North Carolina A&T's football.

01:01:27 Alabama State must win against Alcorn today.

01:07:27 Texas Southern's new facilities enhance recruiting appeal.

01:11:01 Find our work on YouTube and HBCU+.

