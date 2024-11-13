HBCU Football Coaches Dominating In Week 12
HOUSTON - Welcome back to "HBCU Legends"! In this week's episode, hosts Kyle T. Mosley and Coach Daryl Steward dive deep into the exciting landscape of Week 12 in HBCU college football. We'll be exploring the dynamic performances of top teams like Jackson State, who are leading the SWAC Eastern Division, and the strategies South Carolina State needs to secure the MEAC championship title.
Coach Terrence Graves and Coach Mickey Joseph, share their preparations and insights on pivotal upcoming games, such as South Carolina State's face-off against Morgan State in the MEAC, and Southern University's SWAC championship aspirations.
We'll also shine a spotlight on standout players like Jackson State's RB Irv Mulligan and Arkansas-Pine Bluff's WR Javonnie Gibson, both making waves with their exceptional talent. The conversation aims to unpack the competition for the HBCU Coach of the Year award, featuring strong contenders like Coach Chennis Berry.
Furthermore, we'll delve into the impact of coaches like Deion "Prime" Sanders, who are making headlines beyond traditional HBCU football boundaries, and discuss the unpredictable twists and turns of the season.
Join us as we commemorate Veterans Day, pay respects to the late Ryan Quinney of Mississippi Valley State University. Also, they celebrate the incredible support network within the coaching fraternity. Get ready for an episode packed with analysis, predictions, and heartfelt tributes, only on "HBCU Legends"!