Prairie View A&M Athletics and Taymar Sales U. Enter Multi-Year Agreement
Prairie View A&M Athletics and Taymar Sales U. have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle sponsorship sales, ticket sales and operations.
"As we look to maximize all areas of our external revenue, Taymar Sales U. is the right partner to help us get there," said Director of Athletics Anton Goff. "Their sharp focus on sales and data-informed strategy will help us better serve Panther fans while driving results across ticketing and sponsorship."
Taymar will hire a two-person staff to work with Prairie View A&M Athletics on sponsorship sales, ticket sales and operations.
"We're proud to work for Anton Goff and alongside his outstanding team at Prairie View A&M Athletics," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "The rich tradition of HBCUs has long been a cornerstone of opportunity, excellence, and pride, which preserve a rich legacy. We are proud to play a role in amplifying that story to Panther sponsors, fans, donors, and ticket holders."
Prairie View A&M is Taymar's first partner school in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and third client in Texas (East Texas A&M, UTEP).
"I first started working with HBCUs at Host Communications in the early 1990s and have a strong appreciation for the important place these institutions have in our nation's past, present and future," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "Prairie View is an outstanding institution and athletics program with a proud tradition, and we couldn't be more thrilled to go to work for Anton."
