SIAC Star Players of Week 2

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) announced its Players of the Week in Week 2 of the regular season.

ATLANTA, Ga. (September 14, 2021) – Dionte Bonneau (Albany State) was named Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week, while teammate, Kailen Abrams (Central State) earned Defensive Player of the Week, released by the league office on Tuesday.

Gabriel Ballinas (Albany State) was also tabbed Special Teams Player of the Week alongside Jamal Holloway (Central State) who earned Newcomer of the Week.

OFFENSIVE – Dionte Bonneau, Albany State

Quarterback | 6’1 | Sophomore | Atlanta, Ga.

Bonneau led the Rams to a 28-12 victory over the Shorter Hawks. He completed 20-of-27 passes for 278 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with 84 yards on the ground. The sophomore quarterback spread the field using eight different receivers to catch passes in the game.

DEFENSIVE – Kailen Abrams, Central State

Linebacker | 6’1 | Senior | Detroit, MI

Central State University All-American linebacker Kailen Abrams had nine tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in Saturday's 19-7 win over Lincoln (PA). ? ? Abrams was part of a CSU defense that forced to LU turnovers inside their own 20-yard line, leading to CSU touchdowns.

SPECIAL TEAMS – Gabriel Ballinas, Albany State

Kicker/Punter | Junior | Guadeloupe, Mexico

Ballinas kept the Shorter Hawks at bay on Saturday night. He had four punts with all four of them pinning Shorter inside the 20-yard line. Two of the punts were downed inside the 5-yard line. The junior kicker/punter also averaged 61.2 yards per kickoff, resulting in two touchbacks.

NEWCOMER – Jamal Holloway, Central State

Defensive End | 6’3 | Senior | Camden, NJ

Central State senior Jamal Holloway had a dominant performance in Saturday's 19-7 win over Lincoln (PA). The 245-pound transfer led the CSU defense with 13 tackles, 2 sacks, 3.5 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and a pass break up.

OTHER PLAYERS NOMINATED

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Tarik McKinzie (Lane); Eric Phoenix (Benedict); Steven Hodges (Tuskegee); Einaj Carter (Savannah State); Jaylen Myers (Kentucky State); Claude Newell III (Miles)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Andrew Farmer (Lane); Timothy Allen (Benedict); Darren Peterson (Tuskegee); Stephan Pierre (Albany State); Tony Roundtree Jr. (Savannah State)

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Darius Philon (Benedict); Devarens Valcin (Tuskegee); Ny’Em Bozeman (Savannah State)

NEWCOMER OF THE WEEK

Darius Philon (Benedict); Woodly Appolon (Tuskegee); Ike Brown (Lane); Tyree Taylor (Albany State); Claude Newell III (Miles); Makenly Newbill (Savannah State)