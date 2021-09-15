September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballSWACMEACCIAASIACSI TIX
Search

SIAC Star Players of Week 2

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) announced its Players of the Week in Week 2 of the regular season.
Author:
Publish date:

ATLANTA, Ga. (September 14, 2021) – Dionte Bonneau (Albany State) was named Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week, while teammate, Kailen Abrams (Central State) earned Defensive Player of the Week, released by the league office on Tuesday.

Gabriel Ballinas (Albany State) was also tabbed Special Teams Player of the Week alongside Jamal Holloway (Central State) who earned Newcomer of the Week.

Bonneau, Abrams, Ballinas

_17_Dionte_Bonneau.jfif
download (1).jfif
5dd701bebf736.image

OFFENSIVE – Dionte Bonneau, Albany State

Quarterback | 6’1 | Sophomore | Atlanta, Ga.

Bonneau led the Rams to a 28-12 victory over the Shorter Hawks. He completed 20-of-27 passes for 278 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with 84 yards on the ground. The sophomore quarterback spread the field using eight different receivers to catch passes in the game.

DEFENSIVE – Kailen Abrams, Central State

Linebacker | 6’1 | Senior | Detroit, MI

Central State University All-American linebacker Kailen Abrams had nine tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in Saturday's 19-7 win over Lincoln (PA). ? ? Abrams was part of a CSU defense that forced to LU turnovers inside their own 20-yard line, leading to CSU touchdowns.

SPECIAL TEAMS – Gabriel Ballinas, Albany State

Kicker/Punter | Junior | Guadeloupe, Mexico

Ballinas kept the Shorter Hawks at bay on Saturday night. He had four punts with all four of them pinning Shorter inside the 20-yard line. Two of the punts were downed inside the 5-yard line. The junior kicker/punter also averaged 61.2 yards per kickoff, resulting in two touchbacks.

NEWCOMER – Jamal Holloway, Central State

Defensive End | 6’3 | Senior | Camden, NJ

Central State senior Jamal Holloway had a dominant performance in Saturday's 19-7 win over Lincoln (PA). The 245-pound transfer led the CSU defense with 13 tackles, 2 sacks, 3.5 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and a pass break up.

OTHER PLAYERS NOMINATED

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Tarik McKinzie (Lane); Eric Phoenix (Benedict); Steven Hodges (Tuskegee); Einaj Carter (Savannah State); Jaylen Myers (Kentucky State); Claude Newell III (Miles)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Andrew Farmer (Lane); Timothy Allen (Benedict); Darren Peterson (Tuskegee); Stephan Pierre (Albany State); Tony Roundtree Jr. (Savannah State)

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Darius Philon (Benedict); Devarens Valcin (Tuskegee); Ny’Em Bozeman (Savannah State)

NEWCOMER OF THE WEEK

Darius Philon (Benedict); Woodly Appolon (Tuskegee); Ike Brown (Lane); Tyree Taylor (Albany State); Claude Newell III (Miles); Makenly Newbill (Savannah State)

Abrams 2
SIAC

SIAC Star Players of Week 2

Shedeur Sanders, JSU QB
Football

SWAC Star Players in Week 2

USATSI_16695268_168388561_lowres
Jackson State University

Shedeur Sanders is 'THE REAL DEAL' - Period!

George vs Sanders
SWAC

Jackson State-Tennessee State Halftime Report

George vs Sanders
SWAC

SWAC Football Games Schedule in Week 2

chaka - 1st moments
Norfolk State University

NFL Official Maia Chaka in 'Awe' and 'Proud' Before Her First NFL Game (HBCU Alum)

Benedict Wins
SIAC

SIAC Football: Benedict Mauled Edward-Waters for 44-3 Victory

Cordae-Meac
ESports

Esports: Cordae to Embark on 'MEAC-HBCU Music Campus Takeover' and Promote Esports, per report